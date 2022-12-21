Read full article on original website
Before asteroid, dinosaurs we’re killing it
The findings provide the strongest evidence yet that the dinosaurs were struck down in their prime and were not in decline, at the time the asteroid hit. Scientists have long debated why non-bird dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops, became extinct – whereas mammals and other species such as turtles and crocodiles survived.
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
“Gorilla”
One of the biggest themes across Little Simz’s last two albums—2019’s GREY Area and 2021’s Mercury Prize-winning Sometimes I Might Be Introvert—is the mental anguish of navigating isolation amidst public triumph. “I’m paranoid, I feel my life is a mess/I’m just usin' my voice, hope it will have an effect,” she raps on “I Love You, I Hate You.” Simz’s limber flows and commanding voice helped her cut through the anxiety of these intrusive thoughts. But on “Gorilla,” from her latest album NO THANK YOU, she sounds fully relaxed. “Drink ’42 and smoke cigar/Name one time where I didn't deliver,” she boasts over thick bass plunks and light drums courtesy of producer Inflo. The bleating fanfare of horns adds to the victorious mood as Simz slings lines with cocky casualness: “I'm cut with a different scissor/From the same cloth as my dear ancestors/That's why this shit gives you the shivers.” “Gorilla” is a retort against rap game bullshit, but it’s also the loosest Simz has sounded in years. It’s great.
Dinosaurs were going strong when the deadly asteroid struck
A new study led by the University of Edinburgh has produced the strongest evidence to date that dinosaurs were not in a state of decline when the deadly asteroid struck Earth. The research is the latest to investigate why non-avian dinosaurs like Tyrannosaurus rex were wiped out, while mammals and other species survived.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, For Tracy Hyde, Boldy James & Cuns, and Your Old Droog. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Deathprod Announces New Album Compositions, Shares Video: Watch
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
Snake Chain
Punk vocalists long ago mastered anger and its many variants: rage, disdain, bratty irritation. For the London quartet Shake Chain, fear and vulnerability are equally interesting trenches of the human mind. On their debut album, Snake Chain, lead singer Kate Mahony gives madcap readings of both—sobbing, screaming, whining, and squealing her way through banal little snapshots of modern life. Her bandmates—guitarist Robert Eyres, bassist Chris Hopkins, and drummer Joe Fergey—clot their harsh arrangements with synth textures and samples of well-known videos. The blare only maximizes Mahony’s cantata of discomfort; it makes for an unusual punk record that’s as funny as it is unhinged.
Herbert
Note: This article contains references to suicide. On “The Book of Soul,” the penultimate song from Ab-Soul’s 2012 breakout album Control System, his life flashes before his eyes. What starts as an abridged telling of his childhood battle with the rare skin disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome gives way to a recollection of his relationship with singer Alori Joh, who died by suicide months before the album’s release. The song corralled Soul’s fascination with religion, conspiracy theories, and traditionalist wordplay into a bracingly personal story that’s more unsettling a decade later—if only because of how prescient it turned out to be.
Common Makes Broadway Debut In 'Between Riverside and Crazy'
Common has made his Broadway debut in the show Between Riverside and Crazy, which opened in New York City on Monday (December 19). Between Riverside and Crazy follows an ex-cop and his paroled son as they try to keep ownership of their rent-controlled apartment in the Upper West Side. Common stars as the son Junior.
VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<6NDR7<<<
Douglas McCombs has spent much of his career crafting shapes in the shadows of his music, even on projects where he’s been a leader. As the longtime bassist of Tortoise and Eleventh Dream Day, as well as the face of his rotating-collaborator vehicle Brokeback and one-third of his new trio Black Duck alongside Charles Rumback and Bill MacKay, the bassist and guitarist specializes in pulling fundamental strings while generally lingering outside the foreground. On his first solo album under his own name, VMAK<KOMBZ<<<DUGLAS<<6NDR7>>> (its busy title was pulled from one of McCombs’ many international visas), he steps into that foreground with a wayward instrumental expedition that sacrifices none of the string-pulling.
The Year in Rap: Drake, Ice Spice, Glorilla, and the Best Regional Scenes
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Dylan Green and Staff Writer and rap columnist Alphonse Pierre chat about Kendrick Lamar’s messy major statement, Drake’s exhausting trend-surfing, and the regional scenes and rising stars—many of them women—responsible for much of the year’s most vital and exciting music.
Nakhane Announces New Album Bastard Jargon
South African musician Nakhane has announced a new album: Bastard Jargon is due March 3 via BMG. The follow-up to You Will Not Die will include all four songs from Nakhane’s brand new Leading Lines EP, which is out today. Take a listen to the new EP and find the Bastard Jargon tracklist artwork below.
The Smile Announce New Live Album
The Smile—the trio of Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood—have announced a new live album. The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) will be available digitally on Wednesday, December 14. All seven songs were recorded at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Check out the full tracklist and artwork for the live album below.
UK Band Slaves Change Name to Soft Play
UK punks Slaves have rebranded themselves as Soft Play and apologized for their original name. “As younger men, we responded to criticism of the name from a place of fear and defensiveness,” frontman Laurie Vincent and drummer Isaac Holman, who are both white, wrote in a statement. They added that they had wanted to evoke “the grind of day to day life,” but acknowledge that the intent “doesn’t change the fact that the name Slaves is an issue.” The artists urged fans to respect the decision as they prepare to return with new music. Read the full statement below.
Dinosaurs were thriving before asteroid wiped them out, landmark study reveals
Dinosaurs were thriving until the asteroid strike which doomed them to extinction 66 million years ago, a landmark study suggests.Given that land-dwelling dinosaurs perished while mammals and other species survived, paleontologists have debated for years whether the long-reigning reptiles were actually in decline long before the city-sized rock crashed into what is now the Gulf of Mexico.But a new study examining hundreds of fossils left over from a period of millions of years on either side of the asteroid strike indicates that dinosaurs were in fact struck down in their prime.Furthermore, this apparent stability may have actually hindered their survival...
Crowd Crush at O2 Academy Brixton Leaves 4 Critically Injured
A crowd crush at the doors of London’s O2 Academy Brixton last night led eight people to be hospitalized, four of whom were in critical condition, The Guardian and The New York Times report. Larger than expected crowds had descended upon the 5,000-capacity venue, some without tickets, according to reports. Videos on social media and BBC News show a teeming crowd gathered outside with no flow in or out of the venue, as hundreds tried to gain entry to the final concert of Nigerian Afrobeats star Asake’s three-night residency. At 9:35 p.m., police arrived in response to reports of forced entry to the venue, and found several people with apparent crushing injuries.
Arca Shares New Songs on Kick Compilation: Listen
Arca has released Kick, a “best of” compilation of songs from her KICK album series. The album, whose tracklist was put together by fan votes from her Discord channel, also features three new tracks (“Alto Voltaje,” “Ritual,” and “Sentient Savior”), plus the previously released non-KICK tracks “Cayó” and “El Alma Que Te Trajo.” Check out the Kick compilation’s tracklist and the new songs below.
“Only in The”
Though Keba Robinson began Crosslegged as a more traditional indie folk project, she has been drawing errant drum machine noises and playful synths into her songs since 2015’s Speck, operating in the middle ground between the organic and electronic. “Only In The,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Another Blue, begins with dewy, xylophone-style plinks and dry thwacks of percussion; Robinson’s voice is raspy and flickering as she sings about an obsession that feels impossible to shake off. “I ride on, or I die with you/It’s in my blood,” she sings on the chorus. Two thirds of the way through, the song contorts into something more lively: the sinuous melody falls away, the guitar groove gets louder, and effusive handclaps take center stage. “I get up, get up, get up,” she repeats, each iteration at once triumphant and labored, like the incremental progress of moving forward.
The Best Music Merch Gifts of 2022
2022 may have marked the return of touring for most of the music industry, but many artists—even well-established ones—were still forced to cancel performances in the face of a volatile, economically uncertain future. But as they always do, artists found creative ways to financially support themselves, selling offbeat merch items like sneakers, hair clips, hot sauce, and mousepads. Check out our virtual merch table, featuring goodies from some of our favorite artists.
Caroline Polachek Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “Welcome to My Island” Video: Watch
Caroline Polachek has shared a music video for her recent single “Welcome to My Island.” She co-directed the visual with Matt Copson, and, in it, she goes on a surreal romp around a strange paradise. With the video, she’s announced a lengthy tour of Europe and North America that begins early next year. See the full itinerary with “Welcome to My Island” below.
