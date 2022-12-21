Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Lindy Lou Starks, 68, Keokuk
Lindy Lou Starks, 68 of Keokuk, IA died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Southeast Iowa Hospice House in West Burlington, IA. She was born April 29, 1954 in Ft. Madison, IA the daughter of Martin John and Hazel Ruth Taylor Goeke. Lindy graduated from Ft. Madison High School with the class of 1972.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Roger D. Languell, 79, Fort Madison
Roger D. Languell, 79, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Ray & Helen Chronister Languell. He married Norma J. Bender on May 5, 2001 at the central park gazebo in Fort Madison, IA. He retired from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary and lastly at Mediacom. He served in the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard and was a member of the Fort Madison American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and travelling.
Pen City Current
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires
FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
Pen City Current
This not your father's Christmas display
FORT MADISON - He lit up Avenue E on Halloween and now he's lighting it up for Christmas. Fort Madison's Matt Emmett of 804 Avenue E has used his own ingenuity, a heavy, heavy dose of motherboards, tech gadgetry, and even 3D printers to create a winter digital wonderland music show for passersby on the city's east side.
Comments / 0