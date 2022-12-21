ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Spotlight

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season

As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight News: December 22, 2022

We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Holiday travel takes off ahead of major weather challenges. COVID-19, flu and RSV also threaten holiday plans. Murphy signs new gun...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey

I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
MILLVILLE, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit

❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

