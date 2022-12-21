Read full article on original website
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
20 South Jersey Nightclubs That Were Too Fun (and Wild!) to Last
Summer has me reminiscing about some old clubs my friends and I used to hit up when we were in the mood for a wild and crazy night. Clubs that were SO fun, you knew the good times couldn't last forever. Most of these former hot spots involved nights partying...
‘21’ series: A profile of Stacey Ross and her work against addiction
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The “21” series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life.
NJ Spotlight News special edition — ‘21’ documentary series: Dec. 23, 2022
The NJ PBS digital documentary series “21” examines a simple question: Does where you live in the state affect how you live? The series profiles one person in each of New Jersey’s 21 counties and looks at the social determinants that affect that person’s life. This...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
New Jersey Needs More Sleep! Fall Asleep In Two Minutes With This Military Hack
Nearly 70 million Americans have a sleeping disorder. The cause for much of that is stress. Can you think of anyone in a more stressful situation than a soldier on the battlefield? To help, the military has devised a technique that is supposed to make you fall asleep anytime, anywhere in just two minutes.
30 New Jersey Restaurants We Wish Would Make a Comeback
They say a good thing never lasts. From locally owned establishments (like Ponzio's Brooklawn and Zaberers) to national chains like (Chi-Chi's and The Ground Round), you've sounded off on the New Jersey restaurants you'd love to dine at again, if only they didn't go out of business. Wow! You've REALLY...
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
NJ Spotlight News: December 22, 2022
We bring you what’s relevant and important in New Jersey news, along with our insight. Watch as the NJ Spotlight News team breaks down today’s top stories. Holiday travel takes off ahead of major weather challenges. COVID-19, flu and RSV also threaten holiday plans. Murphy signs new gun...
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
New Jerseys Neighbors Just Banned The Sale Of These Pets
This seems pretty upsetting at first, but I think in the long run New York banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits is actually a good thing. Maybe New Jersey will adopt the idea next. I'm sure you've been there before, I know I have. You're in a pet...
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
An $1,800 electric bill? Here’s how much those crazy holiday light displays really cost N.J. families.
For some New Jersey families, Christmas is a year-long affair. Bob Martel has been decorating his Hamilton home for 36 years. It’s now transformed into the Martel’s Christmas Wonderland, which thousands of visitors come to see each year. The elaborate display covers his Mercer County front and back...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores
In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
