Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State’s 1 fatal flaw that could doom them vs. Georgia in College Football Playoff
The Ohio State Buckeyes have as good a case to be made as a College Football Playoff contender as any team in the nation, even as they prepare to take on a juggernaut, the Georgia Bulldogs, in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State football has a Heisman Trophy-caliber quarterback, an offense that can explode at any moment and a defense that can pressure the opposing passer.
Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill’s crushing injury outlook after brief glimmer of hope
It’s been a rollercoaster of a last six days for Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill injured his ankle and was carted off in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the LA Chargers following linebacker Khalil Mack landing on his right foot in the Titans’ first drive of the game. Tannehill returned to the field with […] The post Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill’s crushing injury outlook after brief glimmer of hope appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash
The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets
Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens — Falcons Week 16 Pregame Notes
The Ravens and Falcons will play their Week 16 game in frigid temperatures at M&T Bank Stadium.The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees.
Guy Who Fetches The Kicking Tee Takes Epic Belly-Flop In Independence Bowl
University of Houston equipment manager Gavin Hawk knows how to make an entrance.
New York Giants players and GM were inside Mall of American during fatal shooting Friday
The New York Giants weekend and holidays got off to a very scary start on Friday as many of the
Demeco Ryans’ scary playoff take to strike fear in Cowboys, Eagles hearts
Nearing the endpoint of the 2022 regular season, it has long been established that the DeMeco Ryans’ led San Francisco 49ers defense is among the best in the NFL. They have limited even the best offenses in the NFL. But according to Ryans’, there is still room for improvement in this group.
RUMOR: Sean Payton building up return to coaching with all-star staff
The 2022 NFL season has flown by, as Week 16 is already upon us. And while the fun is just about to begin with the playoffs right around the corner, some folks are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. One such person is former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has spent the 2022 season out of football after stepping down as the Saints head coach after the 2021 season.
Saints Offense Faces Challenge From Weather, Injuries, Browns Defense
A battered and short-handed New Orleans offense must not only overcome the Cleveland defense, but also bitter cold wind chills and inclement weather to pull out a vital Christmas Eve win.
Jalen Hurts’ injury status for Week 17 vs. Saints, revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in complete control of the NFC throughout the 2022 season, and with a 13-1 record, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially wrap up the number one seed in their conference. However, they have hit a major roadblock with the recent shoulder injury that Jalen Hurts has suffered, and it has raised the levels of concern in Philadelphia pretty drastically over the past week or so.
Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Christmas Odds: Packers vs. Dolphins prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Green Bay Packers will take their talent to South Florida as they face off with the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. It’s time for us to showcase our NFL Christmas odds series with a Packers-Dolphins prediction and pick. The Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12 last weekend....
Setting the Stage for the Week 16 Dolphins-Packers Matchup
Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Green Bay game at Hard Rock Stadium
Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship
The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0