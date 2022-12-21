ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

ClutchPoints

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill’s crushing injury outlook after brief glimmer of hope

It’s been a rollercoaster of a last six days for Tennessee Titans’ quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill injured his ankle and was carted off in last Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the LA Chargers following linebacker Khalil Mack landing on his right foot in the Titans’ first drive of the game. Tannehill returned to the field with […] The post Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill’s crushing injury outlook after brief glimmer of hope appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash

The Miami Dolphins have multiple injury concerns heading into their Week 16 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers, including with Jeff Wilson Jr. The Dolphins released their final injury report for Week 16 on Friday, and they listed Wilson as questionable due to his hip injury. Wilson suffered the hip ailment during the second […] The post Tua Tagovailoa won’t be pleased with latest injury update on a key Dolphins weapon ahead of Packers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets

Don’t look now, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming alive at the right time. It seemed like all hope was lost after their 2-6 start. “Another top-10 pick in the books”, everyone said. Now, they are 7-8 and are nearing a playoff berth after their win against the New York Jets (assisting […] The post Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s immediate reaction to crucial win over Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sean Payton building up return to coaching with all-star staff

The 2022 NFL season has flown by, as Week 16 is already upon us. And while the fun is just about to begin with the playoffs right around the corner, some folks are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. One such person is former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has spent the 2022 season out of football after stepping down as the Saints head coach after the 2021 season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ injury status for Week 17 vs. Saints, revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in complete control of the NFC throughout the 2022 season, and with a 13-1 record, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially wrap up the number one seed in their conference. However, they have hit a major roadblock with the recent shoulder injury that Jalen Hurts has suffered, and it has raised the levels of concern in Philadelphia pretty drastically over the past week or so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has been downgraded to “out” with a calf injury, leaving quarterback Joe Burrow without a critical target before they face the New England Patriots in Week 16, according to a Friday tweet from the Bengals. The former Baltimore Raven and Atlanta Falcon ranks fourth on the team’s receiving list, […] The post Joe Burrow loses critical weapon in Week 16 battle vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes made it to the College Football Playoff for the fifth time since the system began in 2014, giving themselves a chance to secure their ninth National Championship title. But Ohio State football will have their hands full, as the no. 4 ranked Buckeyes will have to take on arguably the nation’s […] The post Why Ohio State will win College Football Playoff National Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
