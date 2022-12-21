Read full article on original website
news9.com
Tulsa Police Investigate Early-Morning Robbery At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police are investigating an early-morning armed robbery that happened at a Tulsa apartment complex. According to police, it all happened around 1 a.m. near 71st and Sheridan. Police say the victim was approached by a man, who was armed with a gun, and who stole the mans wallet. Officers say...
Okmulgee police investigating shooting overnight
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are investigating after a shooting overnight. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of North Seminole. Police said a person was found shot and is expected to survive. Police have yet to release the details surrounding the shooting. No...
KOKI FOX 23
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday. According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.
Okmulgee man expected to survive shooting, suspect identified
OKMULGEE, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/23/2022: The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Rick Holbrook. According to a statement from Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice, Holbrook was taken to a hospital in Tulsa and is expected to survive. Officers are looking for 53-year-old Sherman Powdrill. They say Powdrill and Holbrook...
KC Chief’s superfan remains in OK jail; accused of robbing a bank
TULSA, Okla. – A Kansas City Chief’s superfan known for wearing a wolf mask to the Chief’s football games is facing several charges in connection to a bank robbery. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, is charged in Tulsa County District Court with assault while masked or disguised and robbery with a firearm. He is being held […]
Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
kaynewscow.com
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Thief Steals Empty Cash Drawer From Nothing's Left Brewery
A burglar left thousands of dollars in damage to a couple of Tulsa breweries. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live in Downtown Tulsa with the details.
TPD searches for ‘shock value’ pranksters following inappropriate visits
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a group of inappropriate pranksters. Investigators say multiple people walked into two Tulsa businesses, dressed in unsuitable clothing. The group swore and waved around a sexual device in front of children. The incident happened Tuesday at a Jack in the Box...
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
KTUL
Sand Springs police searching for suspect accused of stealing from bar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Sand Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing money and alcohol from a bar. Police say the incident happened on Nov. 28 at a local bar, when a man went behind the unattended counter and stole money and multiple bottles of alcohol.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Department Internal Investigation Follow-Up to Statement Released December 6, 2022
The City of Bartlesville on Thursday released the following statement:. "On Nov. 8, 2022, Bartlesville Police Department officials were made aware of allegations that a Bartlesville police officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. In response to these allegations, the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation into the officer’s conduct was launched by BPD Internal Affairs. BPD officials also requested that a criminal investigation be conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
news9.com
Stolen Dog Returned To Owner, Alleged Thief Arrested By TPD
Tulsa Police say a dog has been unified with her owner after someone dognapped them. Officers say last Saturday, the victim was walking his dogs in a neighborhood near 13th and Yale when someone drove by and made a U-turn to approach him. The man told officers the driver, later...
KOKI FOX 23
Well wishers can send cards to 9-year-old boy recovering after being hit by a car near Rhema Lights
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The family of the 9-year-old boy who was hit by a car while trying to cross the street to see the Rhema Christmas Lights last week is asking for letters and cards while he continues to recover in the hospital. Well wishers can write to...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
Preliminary Hearing Held For Former TPD Officer Accused Of Rape While On Duty
A former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape was in court on Tuesday. DeAngelo Reyes met the victim while on duty and looked her up on police databases, according to police. News On 6's Emory Bryan was in the court as the judge decides if there is enough evidence for...
EMSA, Oklahoma Highway Patrol shares updates involving crashes, responses
TULSA, Okla. — Both EMSA and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol have released updates involving responses in Thursday’s winter weather. So far, OHP has responded to 247 non-injury collisions, 54 injury collisions, 66 motorist assists, 2 hit-and-run collisions, 2 fatality collisions, one DUI, and five cases of abandoned vehicles.
