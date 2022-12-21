Stillwater boys basketball outlasts Mahtomedi

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater Ponies defeated the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 90-82 on Tuesday night at Stillwater High School.

It was a sluggish start for the Pony offensive as its failed to score in the first four minutes of the game, and the Zephyrs took advantage, jumping out to an early 17-5 lead.

From there, Stillwater found its groove, highlighted by senior guard Max Shikenjanski, who scored 14 of the Ponies first 16 points. The Ponies ended the half on a 8-0 run to take the lead 33-31 at the break.

The game started to heat up in the second half, especially Mahtomedi guard Will Underwood, who kept the Zephyrs in this one by scoring a quick eight points out of the gate highlighted by a big dunk to keep Mahtomedi within striking distance.

In the end it was Stillwater's night as it answered every Mahtomedi basket with a basket of its own en route to a 90-82 win.

Shikenjanski shines with 47 points

Known for his play on the football field, Shikenjanski showed that he can shine on the basketball court as well. Max scored 25 of the ponies 33 points in the first half as the Zephyrs had no answers for the guard's athleticism and touch.

It was more of the same from Shikenjanski in the second half as he scored another 22 bringing his total on the night to a career-high 47 points. Shikenjanski didn't just do the scoring tonight though. He also had eight assists including numerous passes on the fast break that led to easy Stillwater dunks.

“When we needed him to score a basket, he made a basket," Stillwater head coach Brady Hannigan said. "When we needed him to get a rebound, he got a rebound, and when we needed him to make a play he made a play.”

Underwood-Carlson duo counties to impress

Coming into this game, senior guards Underwood and Owen Carlson were leading their team in scoring this season each averaging over 20 points per game on the season. The hot start continued for both as they kept their team in this one till the very end.

After a tough first half for Carlson, he stepped up for the Zephyrs, scoring 20 points in the second frame finishing the night with 25. Carlson had a big and 1 early in the second half to cut into the ponies lead making it 37-34. Carlson collected three steals on the night which led to easy baskets for Underwood.

Underwood himself had a great night with 27 points for the Zephyrs highlighted by four big 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Zephyrs in the game, but it was not enough as Mahtomedi suffered its first defeat of the season. The Zephyrs will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday as they will take on North Saint Paul at home.