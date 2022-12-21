ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, MN

Stillwater boys basketball outlasts Mahtomedi

By Carter Dooner
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL3uI_0jpfyViN00

STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater Ponies defeated the Mahtomedi Zephyrs 90-82 on Tuesday night at Stillwater High School.

It was a sluggish start for the Pony offensive as its failed to score in the first four minutes of the game, and the Zephyrs took advantage, jumping out to an early 17-5 lead.

From there, Stillwater found its groove, highlighted by senior guard Max Shikenjanski, who scored 14 of the Ponies first 16 points. The Ponies ended the half on a 8-0 run to take the lead 33-31 at the break.

The game started to heat up in the second half, especially Mahtomedi guard Will Underwood, who kept the Zephyrs in this one by scoring a quick eight points out of the gate highlighted by a big dunk to keep Mahtomedi within striking distance.

In the end it was Stillwater's night as it answered every Mahtomedi basket with a basket of its own en route to a 90-82 win.

Shikenjanski shines with 47 points

Known for his play on the football field, Shikenjanski showed that he can shine on the basketball court as well. Max scored 25 of the ponies 33 points in the first half as the Zephyrs had no answers for the guard's athleticism and touch.

It was more of the same from Shikenjanski in the second half as he scored another 22 bringing his total on the night to a career-high 47 points. Shikenjanski didn't just do the scoring tonight though. He also had eight assists including numerous passes on the fast break that led to easy Stillwater dunks.

“When we needed him to score a basket, he made a basket," Stillwater head coach Brady Hannigan said. "When we needed him to get a rebound, he got a rebound, and when we needed him to make a play he made a play.”

Underwood-Carlson duo counties to impress

Coming into this game, senior guards Underwood and Owen Carlson were leading their team in scoring this season each averaging over 20 points per game on the season. The hot start continued for both as they kept their team in this one till the very end.

After a tough first half for Carlson, he stepped up for the Zephyrs, scoring 20 points in the second frame finishing the night with 25. Carlson had a big and 1 early in the second half to cut into the ponies lead making it 37-34. Carlson collected three steals on the night which led to easy baskets for Underwood.

Underwood himself had a great night with 27 points for the Zephyrs highlighted by four big 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Zephyrs in the game, but it was not enough as Mahtomedi suffered its first defeat of the season. The Zephyrs will have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday as they will take on North Saint Paul at home.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Connection

NCAA Football: Iowa at Minnesota

Nov 19, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) warms up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Whalen to Miss Eastern Illinois Game due to Illness

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota women's basketball head coach Lindsay Whalen will miss the December 22 home game against Eastern Illinois with an illness. She is recovering at home and will return when she is medically cleared. Shimmy Gray-Miller will serve as Minnesota's acting head coach against Eastern Illinois. If Whalen is forced to miss any additional contests, her status will be updated accordingly.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Snow totals from Wednesday: Twin Cities at the top

8.5 inches – Green Isle. Chanhassen, Centerville Forest Lake, Lino Lakes, Lake elmo, New Prague, Stacy and Tamarack all checked in with 7 inches. Saint Paul, Shoreview, Stillwater, Woodbury, Oakdale, Rosemount, Montgomery and Hutchinson all had reports of 6.5 inches. You can find more snowfall reports via the NWS...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

So Minnesota: Department 56

Department 56, a Christmas tradition found in homes around the world started right here in Minnesota. Back in the 1970’s a talented floral designer worked for Bachman’s named Ed Bazinet. During a holiday dinner with friends in Stillwater, Bazinet admired the decorations in the river town. Bazinet began...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
stcroix360.com

Polar explorer Ann Bancroft protects St. Croix Valley property

Partnership with county and nonprofit permanently preserves 118 acres. The Minnesota Land Trust, Washington County, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and two landowners, including polar explorer Ann Bancroft, have successfully closed on a land conservation partnership project that permanently protects approximately 118 acres over two properties in the Carnelian-Marine-St. Croix Watershed District in May Township. Bancroft, now the properties’ sole titleholder, will steward the land to maintain its ecological health and natural beauty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Indian Restaurant Coming to Maple Grove

Dancing Ganesha, a restaurant that specializes in contemporary Indian cuisine, will be taking over the former Mongo’s Grill site on Fountains Drive. The owner operates two other Dancing Ganesha locations. One is near Loring Park in Minneapolis and another is in St. Louis Park. An opening date has not...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

Nostalgic Minnesota Christmas Bear Giving Me All the Warm Feels! Who has One?

I've been seeing it for a couple weeks on Facebook and every time I see it, it gives me all the nostalgic feels for Christmas. Remember Santa Bear? With his knitted Christmas colored hat and scarf? He was first introduced to us by the Minnesota founded department store Dayton's, back in 1985. I was only four years old at that time, but I will always remember when Santa Bear came around. Did you have one? Do you still have one?
MINNESOTA STATE
kduz.com

Two Injured in Wright Co Crash

A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
MONTICELLO, MN
KARE 11

LEGO event coming to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — A LEGO event is happening in the Twin Cities when the Minnesota Brick Convention comes to town in 2023. On April 14 and 15, LEGO artists from around the country will gather in the Eagan Civic Arena to showcase their LEGO creations. There will also be "meet-and-greets with LEGO celebrities, including cast from the LEGO Masters TV show" according to a press release.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

Driver who died in Hwy. 62 bridge crash identified

A man who died after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified. Sean Phillip Stout, 39, from Bloomington, died from multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Stout was driving a Jeep...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Valley Pastries in Golden Valley to Close for Monthslong Renovation

Fans of a favorite Golden Valley doughnut shop will have to endure a longer than usual winter. That’s because Valley Pastries will be temporarily closing for an extensive remodel and expansion. According to the business, the closure will last two to three months as the store undergoes a “major...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy