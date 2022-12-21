Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
DoorDash suspends operations in western Wisconsin due to weather
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - DoorDash is suspending operations in most cities in western Wisconsin due to the cold weather Friday. Service in Eau Claire, La Crosse, Menomonie, Sparta, New Richmond and River Falls is suspended until Saturday, Dec. 24 at the earliest. Potentially dangerous weather, including strong winds and...
northernnewsnow.com
Man dies in deadly crash near Black River Falls, WI
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 79-year-old man has died after a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon in Jackson County near Black River Falls, WI. The Wisconsin State Patrol said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on I-35 going west bound. According to officials, troopers were investigating and attempting...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
WEAU-TV 13
Northern Wisconsin State Fair announces 2023 main stage lineup
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair announced its 2023 main stage lineup Wednesday. The event, which runs July 12-16 in Chippewa Falls, will be celebrating its 125th year in 2023. Headliners on the main stage include Hairball on July 12, Justin Moore on July 13, Nelly...
WEAU-TV 13
It doesn’t need to be snowing hard to have a blizzard
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Blizzard warnings reached western Wisconsin on Thursday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued the alerts around noon for areas surrounding Eau Claire and the Dells. That means white out conditions are possible Friday morning and into Christmas Eve. Counterintuitively, the warnings mainly cover the period after...
Driver, 79, killed in crash on I-94 in western Wisconsin
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. – A 79-year-old man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.It happened just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-94 near Black River Falls, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.State troopers were on site to investigate a previous crash, which had slowed traffic nearby. A pickup truck driven by a Rosendale man "failed to sufficiently slow down" and rear-ended another vehicle. The pickup then went off the road and struck a semi that was parked on the shoulder.The driver was transported to Black River Memorial hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say the victim was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol didn't play a factor.
UPDATE: Name released of driver killed in Eau Claire County fatal crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
Driver killed in Eau Claire County rollover crash
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver lost control and their vehicle rolled through the median onto the opposite lanes of traffic. The driver was ejected.
WEAU-TV 13
Two Eau Claire men arrested at Lake Hallie hotel
VILLAGE OF LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Eau Claire men are arrested in Lake Hallie and could face multiple drug-related charges. According to information from the Lake Hallie Police Department, officers responded to a hotel on 30th Avenue around 2:15 p.m. on Monday, December 19 for a welfare check.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hospitals announce list of most popular baby names in 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire hospitals are announcing the list of the most popular baby names for 2022. At Mayo Clinic Health System, the top choices for girls’ names were Amelia and Emma, while Oliver was the most-popular selection for boys’ names. Other top girls’ names included Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, Willow, Nora, Natalie and Olivia, while other top options for boys’ names included Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore and Noah.
WEAU-TV 13
Irvine Park Christmas Village closed Thursday and Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closing for two days. According to John Jimenez, Director of Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department, due to weather the Christmas Village at Irvine Park is closed Thursday and Friday. This includes both walking and driving through the Park.
Crash in Jackson County Wisconsin leaves one dead
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis – One person is dead after a crash in Jackson County, Wisconsin.According to Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers were working on an active crash scene at milepost 115 on Interstate 94 when a second crash occurred. The deadly crash occurred when the driver of a GMC Sierra failed to slow sufficiently to avoid slower-moving traffic around the crash scene.The GMC rear-ended a vehicle and struck a trailer unit after leaving the roadway.The driver of the GMC later succumbed to his injuries despite troopers attempting life-saving efforts.Information on this crash is limited. Check here for more updates.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin State Patrol warns of dangerous driving conditions
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is asking people to stay off the roads Thursday and Friday if you can. The Wisconsin State Patrol tells WEAU as of 6:00 a.m. Thursday, covering Hudson to Jackson County/Monroe County line, they have responded to 44 assists of vehicles (disabled/stalled, etc), 72 runoffs (into ditches, medians), 17 damaged vehicles/crashes, three injury crashes, and one fatality. More than five inches of light, fluffy snow fell overnight in Eau Claire which is making the roads including I-94 and I-90 in western Wisconsin treacherous in spots. With winds expected to increase throughout the day, ground blizzards can occur. If you do have to travel, officials have this advice.
WEAU-TV 13
Holiday Travel still tricky as roads remain icy and weather impacts air travel
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Traveling has been difficult due to the recent winter storm, including beyond Wisconsin to the east where that weather system is wrecking havoc. Road conditions are getting better but, Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol are asking drivers to be cautious on the roads. “Right...
Driver ejected on I-94 in western Wis., child in car seat uninjured
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Interstate 94 near Eau Claire, and shut down the highway for an hour Wednesday evening.The crash happened near westbound mile marker 66 at about 7:10 p.m.The driver was ejected in the rollover; authorities arrived to see a civilian attempting to perform life-saving measures on that person. That victim later died at the Mayo in Eau Claire.There was also a child in a car seat, who was not hurt in the crash.On Thursday morning, authorities identified the victim as 30-year-old Samantha Rose Minks, of Eau Claire. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
WEAU-TV 13
Shoppers dash to the stores for last minute winter and Christmas preps
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With winter weather and Christmas around the corner, people have been dashing through the snow and to the store. Businesses have been kept busy with shoppers getting read to hunker down and enjoy the holiday weekend. “This Saturday it has been non-stop, all since then....
WEAU-TV 13
WAGNER TAILS: Tom, Jerry, Peanut, Pixie and Arbus
TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - From a litter of 10 puppies born in early September, four are still available for adoption through the Trempealeau County Humane Society. There are two boys (Tom and Jerry) and two girls (Peanut and Pixie). The brown puppy you see in some of...
WEAU-TV 13
Lars Helgeson granted early conditional release
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Jackson County man committed to a mental health facility for life after killing his father back in 2013 is granted early release. Lars Helgeson admitted to killing his father Brian Helgeson at the family farm in Hixton back in 2013. In 2017 Lars was...
WEAU-TV 13
Prescott woman killed in Pierce County crash Tuesday
TOWN OF OAK GROVE (Pierce County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 73-year-old Lynda Hudak of Prescott was killed when she was struck by a vehicle on Highway 35 near 1240th Street in the Town of Oak Grove southeast of Prescott.
WEAU-TV 13
‘Little elves’ bring smiles at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital this holiday season
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Babies born at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital during Dec. will receive an elf hat and Christmas stocking. Maria Green, Women and Infants Center Manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, says this Christmas tradition brings smiles not only to parents, but also colleagues. “The only thing...
