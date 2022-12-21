ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State tops ISU wrestling 22-12 to stay unbeaten

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WTAJ) — Max Dean’s 4-1 upset over Yonger Bastida seals Penn State’s 22-12 victory over no. 5 Iowa State at the Collegiate Duals in New Orleans Tuesday.

Penn State finished the meet 3-0, outscoring its opponents 99-18 in three duals against Central Michigan, North Carolina and Iowa State.

Penn State split its six bouts with ISU that featured ranked wrestlers in both corners. At 184 lbs., no. 4 Marcus Coleman upset no. 1 Aaron Brooks, handing the Nittany Lion wrestler just his third career loss. The upset pulled the Cycloes within one, 13-12, heading to 197 lbs. where ISU’s Yonger Bastida was favored over Max Dean. But the fifth ranked wrestler topped no. 2 Bastida in a 4-1 decision giving Penn State a 16-12 lead with top ranked Greg Kerkvliet coming to the mat at 285 lbs. Iowa would forfeit the weight and conceded the victory.

Penn State moves to 7-0 on the season and returns to action January 6th against Wisconsin.

