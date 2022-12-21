ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony blocked four big games from coming to Xbox, says Microsoft

Microsoft claimed that Sony blocked some big games from Xbox in their response to the CMA's thoughts on the Activision Blizzard merger. Back in October, the CMA voiced out their concerns over the Activision Blizzard acquisition. Afterward, Microsoft voiced out their distaste over the CMA's concerns. Although the 111-page response has been around for quite […]
