Tea, SD

Washington, Tea Area girls win on Tuesday

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams earned wins on Tuesday night, but it was Washington and Tea Area who earned wins over ‘AA’ teams on Tuesday evening.

#3 WASHINGTON 62, HURON 31

Washington picked up a 62-31 win over Huron. The Warriors were led by Brooklyn Harpe who scored 13 points. Claire Woods added 11.

The Tigers were led by Hamtyn Heinz who tallied 13 points. However, the Warriors held Huron to just 22% shooting.

TEA AREA 61, #2 JEFFERSON 55

Tea was the site of a cross class battle between class ‘A’ Tea Area and class ‘AA’ #2 Jefferson.

The Titans started strong in the first quarter, but Jefferson would rally to even the game at ten after one quarter.

However, the final three quarters went the way of the Titans. They outscored the Cavs 51-45 to claim the win.

Tea Area is now 2-0 on the season.

