Most along the West Coast have been no stranger to unsettled weather as of late, with frequent rounds of cold rain near the coasts, heavy snow at higher elevations, and strong winds ripping through many regions. After yet another storm slammed into the coast this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say more of the same will be in store through the week, with more opportunities for beneficial rainfall up and down the coast.

OREGON STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO