The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has announced that Los Angeles County has surpassed December 2021 levels of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Public Health officials are asking residents to play an important role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 during the holiday season by staying up-to-date on vaccines, following strong recommendations to mask while indoors, testing before gatherings, and staying home when sick.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO