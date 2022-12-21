ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]

Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY

As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch: Dangerous Whiteout Conditions Due To Blizzard In Buffalo [Video]

If you're in Buffalo and need another reason not to drive, the National Weather Service tweeted a video of the whiteout conditions downtown due to the blizzard. There are currently multiple driving bans in place, including a ban in all of Erie County that went into effect at 9:30 this morning. There is a ban on the New York State Thruway for commercial vehicles and many state roads in Western New York for all traffic. In the video below, you can see exactly why it is imperative that you STAY HOME!
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Afternoon News Brief

An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
OAKFIELD, NY
WGRZ TV

Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
