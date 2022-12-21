Read full article on original website
8 of the Most Deadly Blizzards And Snowstorms to Hit New York State [Videos]
Many parts of New York State have already gotten off to a rough start this winter. Buffalo and Western New York experienced historic snowfall just about a month ago. That Lake effect snowstorm led to the deaths of two men. Another person, a City of Buffalo employee, died during the snow removal process. When it comes to deadly and dangerous weather events, New York State has had its fair share of snowstorms, blizzards, polar vortexes, and nor'easters.
Gov. Hochul: 'I'm sending in the National Guard'
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul called-in to WBEN late Friday to announce she is deploying the National Guard to the Buffalo area Saturday.
Storm preparations: New York State, Erie County and the City of Buffalo
The City of Buffalo, Erie County and New York Governor Kathy Hochul have all made announcements Thursday that the Western New York area is in a “State of Emergency” during the storm. This article has all of those announcements including the prep…
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Hochul urges you to stay home
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to stay off the roads as this holiday blizzard continues. Driving bans are in effect for several counties.
newyorkupstate.com
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
‘It ripped apart’: Golf dome badly damaged in New York blizzard
A popular golf dome was ripped apart Friday as near-hurricane force winds and blizzard conditions battered Western New York.
Travel Ban Now In Effect On NY Thruway For All Vehicles
A new travel ban has been issued in Western New York due to the blizzard. As conditions continue to deteriorate, driving safely has become virtually impossible. Initially, the New York State Thruway was closed to all commercial travel. However, it is now closed to ALL travel. The National Weather Service...
WKBW-TV
Live updates: Christmas weekend Blizzard Warning in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News and 7 Weather teams will continue to provide the latest updates on the blizzard conditions hitting our region this weekend. Blizzard Warning from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties. Winter Storm Warning from 7...
National Guard Deployed To Erie County As Blizzard Continues To Batter WNY
As Western New York residents brace for another day of bitter cold, snow, wind, and flooding, Governor Hochul has deployed the National Guard to Erie County. Many people, including Buffalo's Mayor Byron Brown, are without power. Travel is dangerous and impossible. The blizzard is expected to continue to dump on the region today, Saturday, December 24, 2022. What a great Christmas Eve, right?
Get A Misdemeanor If You’re Caught Driving During Travel Ban In Buffalo
There are multiple travel bans currently in place in Western New York due to treacherous travel conditions caused by the blizzard. Anyone caught driving during the travel ban will get a misdemeanor. Driving During The Travel Ban Could Result In A Misdemeanor. The Erie County Executive, Mark Poloncarz, told WGRZ,
WGRZ TV
Five foot drifts in Williamsville New York
The video is of our backyard in Williamsville, NY. taken this evening; showing a five foot drift. Go Bills!! Credit: Tim Lehr.
Watch: Dangerous Whiteout Conditions Due To Blizzard In Buffalo [Video]
If you're in Buffalo and need another reason not to drive, the National Weather Service tweeted a video of the whiteout conditions downtown due to the blizzard. There are currently multiple driving bans in place, including a ban in all of Erie County that went into effect at 9:30 this morning. There is a ban on the New York State Thruway for commercial vehicles and many state roads in Western New York for all traffic. In the video below, you can see exactly why it is imperative that you STAY HOME!
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
An Oakfield man who repeatedly sexually assaulted a child has been sentenced in Genesee County Court to 14 years in state prison. 58-year-old Robert Ritchey pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Ritchey also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision. He was arrested in April and had more charges filed against him in June after the state police investigation. There were a total of 14 charges against Ritchey that involved a child under age 11.
Erie County declares State of Emergency starting at 7 a.m. EST on Friday
During a press briefing on Thursday ahead of the Christmas weekend blizzard forecasted to hit Western New York, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has declared a State of Emergency starting at 7 a.m. EST Friday morning. Read more here:
Roads Closed: Blizzard warning forces closure of a number of major routes
As the Blizzard Before Christmas embraces Buffalo and Western New York with its wind, cold and blowing snow, there are a number of ‘soft’ road closures as officials are advising no unnecessary travel.
WGRZ TV
Buffalo mayor issues State of Emergency beginning 7 a.m. Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo has issued a State of Emergency ahead of the winter storm forecast for this weekend. The State of Emergency goes into effect beginning at 7 a.m. Friday. "The State of Emergency means that people should exercise caution. It's a very dangerous storm....
Flood Threat: Mandatory Evacuation For Residents Of This WNY Town
Residents of this Western New York town must evacuate their homes due to the threat of flooding. Not only will WNY be pummeled by snow, but there is also a significant threat of flooding in the area. Residents of Hoover Beach in Hamburg, NY, must evacuate their homes by 8 pm tonight, according to Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak.
