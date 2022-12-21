ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis

By Matt Mathias
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YtmuH_0jpfvwfl00

The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis.

Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out.

The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of staff, but they also are losing money with every emergency call.

A problem facing communities all over the state came to a head Tuesday night in Meadville as emergency services are looking for help funding their life saving work.

They’re using the word crisis.

“When we start looking at how we can help and what we can do, especially as there’s talk of potential half-mil tax increases from ambulance services, of how can we interject and provide that level of service without putting any financial burden onto the city, but also making sure that high level of care is there,” said Evan Kardosh, firefighter, paramedic, City of Meadville.

Meadville emergency medical services currently operates with the help of Meadville Ambulance owner Eric Henry, and the City of Meadville Fire Department. They’ve always had a working relationship, but now finances are becoming a strain.

“Ambulances lose money. If they’re just going to run emergencies, they’re going to lose money. The end result is if you need care for your residents, the money has to come from somewhere to pay for the providers. That’s the key,” said Eric Henry, owner, Meadville Ambulance.

Along with finances and increased drug prices, manpower is a serious issue.

Meadville Ambulance emergency services span 22 different municipalities.

“We just don’t know where we’re going to be, where the emergencies are going to be at. Like Evan said, with staffing shortages and being short medics, it becomes a challenge. Sometimes you need three ambulances or four ambulances out on the road and you only have staffing for two,” said Henry.

Firefighters from around the region showed up to the town hall, sharing what they’ve tried to implement.

One idea was to put an advance level care ambulance into the station — separate from Meadville Ambulance. But that comes at a cost.

“Our fire department and our firefighters are willing to step up and take on some of that for no additional compensation, but take on a much greater workload to make sure the citizens are covered,” said Kardosh.

While Meadville will continue to receive emergency coverage, the issue likely won’t be workshopped again until after the start of the new year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

Chris C.
3d ago

Wasn't this town recently bragging about how they passed their budget without raising taxes? If the working class doesn't have enough money for taxes, maybe it's time to start taxing the people that DO have money for a fix to this and other financial problems?

Reply
3
Related
wccsradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Westbound Lanes of I-80 in Clarion, Venango County Closed as Vehicle, Speed Restrictions Updated on Interstates

VENANGO CO., Pa. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Venango and Clarion Counties are closed due to multiple crashes. (Photo courtesy of Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department.) In addition, due to the severity of the storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily reduced speeds and updated...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Interstate 90 eastbound closed at NY/PA state line

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New York state has closed Interstate 90 at the Pennsylvania state line. Due to the high winds, winter storm and blizzard warnings in Western New York, an all-vehicle ban on New York’s I-90 is in effect until further notice. The ban is from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90’s exit 46 in Henrietta, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Shoreline communities under mandatory evacuation in Chautauqua County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Friday, Dec. 23, select lakeshore residents were under a mandatory evacuation order in Chautauqua County, New York. The order was issued by Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone due to severe winter weather concerns along Lake Erie. “With this winter storm, we are seeing high winds and […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
butlerradio.com

Former Lyndora Legion Set For Demolition

The demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township is set to get underway next week. According to Butler Township Commissioner Dave Zarnick, demolition of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue will begin Monday. “The building has sat vacant for I’m not sure how many years now....
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

UPDATE: Interstate 80 Speed Limit Restored

VENANGO CO., Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit and lifted the Commercial Vehicle Right Lane only restriction between Exit 42: PA 38 – Emlenton and Exit 133: PA 53 – Kylertown/Philipsburg on Interstate 80. Restrictions are communicated via variable message boards,...
YourErie

Erie Greyhound Terminal reopens with freezing temps in forecast

The doors at Greyhound Terminal at the Intermodal Center are now open once again. With below freezing temperatures in the forecast, the Greyhound Terminal is open to visitors. The Erie County Executive and representatives from the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) made the decision. They say Greyhound no longer has staff working at the Erie […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Community Blood Bank ‘Holiday Heroes’ campaign continues

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The holiday season is in full swing and so is the spirit of giving, and the Community Blood Bank has invited members of public safety such as law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and veterans to donate part of its “Holiday Heroes” campaign. Members of the community are encouraged to come donate at […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Seven Lake Erie projects receive grant funding

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — More than $280,000 will go to seven projects aimed at protecting and restoring the Lake Erie Coastal Zone. All of Pennsylvania’s 77-mile Lake Erie coastal zone is within Erie County, and that includes the Lake Erie shoreline and its tributaries. The coastal zone also extends to the middle of the lake at the […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Presque Isle State Park temporarily closed for blizzard

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park has announced the park will close to the public at about noon on Dec. 23 due to hazardous winter conditions. The Tom Ridge Environmental Center and the Elk Creek Access at Erie Bluffs State Park also will be closed until further notice. The heavy winds are the primary concern, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local and state agencies urging caution, preparation as winter weather approaches

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With severe winter weather in the forecast leading into and during the holiday weekend, Erie County Emergency Management is urging residents to be prepared. The current forecast for the weekend shows low temperatures dipping into the single digits. Beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend, high winds, icing, and snow will be in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy