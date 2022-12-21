ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Big Storms Heading Toward Georgia

(CNN) -- Severe storms are rumbling towards Georgia and could deliver tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. More than 40 million people from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under at least a marginal threat of severe weather Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
GEORGIA STATE
Simplemost

Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of Seeing A White Christmas?

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

More unsettled weather takes aim at West Coast

Most along the West Coast have been no stranger to unsettled weather as of late, with frequent rounds of cold rain near the coasts, heavy snow at higher elevations, and strong winds ripping through many regions. After yet another storm slammed into the coast this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say more of the same will be in store through the week, with more opportunities for beneficial rainfall up and down the coast.
OREGON STATE
KGET 17

Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
WHIO Dayton

Stuck at the border, migrants find a little Christmas cheer

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — (AP) — After fleeing violence in their Guatemalan town, but with their way to relatives in California blocked by continuing U.S. asylum restrictions, a family of 15 joined an Advent candlelight ceremony organized by their shelter just south of the border. The evening service...
EL PASO, TX

