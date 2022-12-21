Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Alarming Report: Dunkin' Donuts Child Labor Violations Across 14 LocationsTy D.Lowell, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
WMUR.com
New Manchester housing facility to offer additional beds for homeless people
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A new facility in Manchester is offering a place to live for people in need of housing as the city is working to address a growing homeless population. Manchester just opened a new housing unit to help people in need of a home. “They're actually SROs,...
manchesterinklink.com
New facility helping housing-insecure men celebrated
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Dignitaries and well wishers gathered on Thursday afternoon to celebrate a new 12-bedroom facility on Central Street aimed to help housing insecure individuals build a foundation to improve their lives. Located on the first floor of a building also known as the Gendron House, the facility...
NHPR
'It’s always rough': Manchester residents honor unhoused people who died this year
Keith Keene sleeps close to the park where the Homeless People’s Memorial Day ceremony took place this Wednesday. He says he has lost numerous friends who, in homelessness, were vulnerable to chronic illness and violence. Although he was the only person without a home at the memorial, he said...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester firefighters continue the tradition of delivering Christmas wishes to local kids
MANCHESTER, NH – This year 10 families with a total of 23 children got a helping hand from the members of Manchester Professional Firefighters local 856, Local 3820 who raised funds through each of the Stations enabling them to purchase each child some gifts that they had asked Santa for.
WMUR.com
Manchester organization providing Christmas gifts to people in need
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester-based Caregivers provides rides to appointments and companionship to people in need, but this time of year, the charity is also focused on Christmas gifts. People in need submit a request for a gift and through volunteers and donations, Caregivers tries to provide. They have been...
manchesterinklink.com
Council approves sale of former Laconia State School for $21.5M
CONCORD, NH – In a vote that will greatly impact the future development of the Lakes Region and was 25 years in the making, the Executive Council voted 3-2 to enter a purchase and sales agreement to sell the former Laconia State School property with Legacy at Laconia LLC for $21.5 million.
manchesterinklink.com
Committee recommends creating new school nurse classification
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Policy Committee met on Wednesday night for their last meeting of 2022, making a set of decisions before reconvening in the new year. The committee recommended a proposed policy that effectively split the Manchester School District’s nurses into two...
Barely Legal Lowell Man Arrested For Wrong Way Driving, Drugs In NH: Police
A Lowell man who drove against traffic on the interstate got busted for more than just reckless driving, after cops discovered the man was intoxicated and was transporting drugs in his car, authorities said. Nikhl Israni, 22, was driving southbound on I-293 North around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
manchesterinklink.com
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
mynbc5.com
6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire
Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
'One Of The Last Gay Bars' In Boston Closing, May Become Weed Dispensary
An eight-year-old gay sports bar and pub is shutting down, according to a post in the South End Community Board Facebook group page. The closing of Cathedral Station, located at 1222 Washington Street in Boston, was confirmed by Leslie Seaton Fine, President of the Eas…
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
WMUR.com
Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot
DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
thepulseofnh.com
School Lockdown In Governor Wentworth District
Schools on the Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District went into lockdown this morning when it was reported that a student had a gun. Wolfeboro police and State troopers responded and it was determined the gun was a toy and not a credible threat. The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the Kingswood Regional Middle School where as a precaution, police continued to investigate and met with staff regarding the incident.
DiZoglio Names Transition Team; Includes Former Haverhill Aide Who Called for Hospital Review
Sen. and Auditor-Elect Diana DiZoglio’s new transition team includes a few local notables, including a former Haverhill mayoral aide who 20 years ago called for a forensic audit of the former city-owned Hale Hospital. Stephen Lisauskas, former aide to Haverhill Mayor John J. Guerin, was named to DiZoglio’s Communications...
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
capeandislands.org
How New Hampshire schools are trying to meet a growing demand for special education
Kati O’Connell’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella, has yet to have a normal year of school. Her preschool closed at the beginning of the pandemic; when it reopened, it was just two days a week. When Bella started kindergarten in Claremont last year, she missed over 50 days of class because she or a family member had COVID-19.
WMUR.com
Alton recycling building collapses Friday during strong storm
ALTON, N.H. — The town recycling building in Alton collapsed on Friday as a powerful storm brought high winds to the state. No injuries were reported. >> In the video player above, see the latest reports about storm damage ^^. Town officials said recycling is suspended because of the...
New Hampshire teen arrested for allegedly driving 120mph, fleeing police
SEABROOK, Nh — A New Hampshire teen was arrested for allegedly driving 120 miles per hour and attempting to flee the police. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy patrolling Route 95 in Seabrook spotted Danny Telemaco-Garcia’s 2016 Nissan traveling 120 miles per hour in a 65-mile-per-hour zone.
