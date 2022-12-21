ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

manchesterinklink.com

New facility helping housing-insecure men celebrated

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Dignitaries and well wishers gathered on Thursday afternoon to celebrate a new 12-bedroom facility on Central Street aimed to help housing insecure individuals build a foundation to improve their lives. Located on the first floor of a building also known as the Gendron House, the facility...
MANCHESTER, NH
The Center Square

New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Manchester organization providing Christmas gifts to people in need

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester-based Caregivers provides rides to appointments and companionship to people in need, but this time of year, the charity is also focused on Christmas gifts. People in need submit a request for a gift and through volunteers and donations, Caregivers tries to provide. They have been...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Council approves sale of former Laconia State School for $21.5M

CONCORD, NH – In a vote that will greatly impact the future development of the Lakes Region and was 25 years in the making, the Executive Council voted 3-2 to enter a purchase and sales agreement to sell the former Laconia State School property with Legacy at Laconia LLC for $21.5 million.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Committee recommends creating new school nurse classification

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Board of School Committee (BOSC) Policy Committee met on Wednesday night for their last meeting of 2022, making a set of decisions before reconvening in the new year. The committee recommended a proposed policy that effectively split the Manchester School District’s nurses into two...
MANCHESTER, NH
mynbc5.com

6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire

Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot

DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
DERRY, NH
thepulseofnh.com

School Lockdown In Governor Wentworth District

Schools on the Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District went into lockdown this morning when it was reported that a student had a gun. Wolfeboro police and State troopers responded and it was determined the gun was a toy and not a credible threat. The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the Kingswood Regional Middle School where as a precaution, police continued to investigate and met with staff regarding the incident.
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Alton recycling building collapses Friday during strong storm

ALTON, N.H. — The town recycling building in Alton collapsed on Friday as a powerful storm brought high winds to the state. No injuries were reported. >> In the video player above, see the latest reports about storm damage ^^. Town officials said recycling is suspended because of the...
ALTON, NH

