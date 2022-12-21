Schools on the Kingswood campus of the Governor Wentworth Regional School District went into lockdown this morning when it was reported that a student had a gun. Wolfeboro police and State troopers responded and it was determined the gun was a toy and not a credible threat. The superintendent said the lockdown was lifted for all schools except the Kingswood Regional Middle School where as a precaution, police continued to investigate and met with staff regarding the incident.

WOLFEBORO, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO