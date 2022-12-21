ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

The winter solstice is here: Long nights will start giving way to longer days

By Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Winter has (officially) arrived.

As much of the U.S. deals with very frigid temperatures and powerful snowstorms , Wednesday marks the winter solstice – the astronomical beginning of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The astronomical beginning of winter means the Northern Hemisphere is tilted at its furthest point away from the sun at about 23.5 degrees. Being tilted away from the sun means it is the shortest day of the year, but there's good news on the horizon for those that want longer days.

The date of the winter solstice varies from year to year and can fall anywhere from Dec. 20-23, but the 21st and 22nd are the most common dates.

Here is what to know about this year's winter solstice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A48vK_0jpftmA900
With most city streets in Bismarck, N.D., impassable due to accumulating snow, walking proves to be the best way to get around on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, as snow continued to fall in the area. Tom Stromme, AP

What is a solstice?

A solstice is when Earth's axis, north or south, tilt to the closest degree they get to the sun. This will signal the change in seasons, depending on if you're in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. The winter solstice means winter in the north, while in the south it means the summer time since it's tilt is closest to the sun.

When the summer solstice happens in June , the roles are reversed.

We also have equinoxes – the March "spring" and September "fall" – when the day and nights are equal length, but signal the change in seasons.

When is the winter solstice?

The winter solstice happens at the same time no matter where you are in the Northern Hemisphere, which will be around 4:48 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory and Time and Date .

At that time, the sun's rays will be directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, a line of latitude that circles the Earth in the Southern Hemisphere.

How long will winter be?

Punxsutawney Phil doesn't get a say in the astronomical timing of winter.

Winter lasts from the winter solstice to the March equinox, which is typically around 89 days. The 2023 March equinox is on March 20, meaning this winter will be 89 days long.

Does the winter solstice mark the coldest day on Earth?

No.

Even though this marks the official start of winter, most of the U.S. experiences its lowest temperatures in January because it takes time for Earth to cool down, which takes around a month. It's similar to the summer solstice in that even though it happens in June, the U.S. sees its highest temperatures in July and August.

Does the winter solstice mean the days will get longer?

If you hate it getting dark so early, the light is at the end of the tunnel.

Although most places don't have their latest sunrise or earliest sunset on the winter solstice, it is the shortest day of the year, meaning the day with the least amount of daylight.

Beginning Thursday, the days will get slightly longer and the nights will become shorter with each passing day. The longer days culminate with the summer solstice, also known as "the longest day."

Go deeper

Contributing: Doyle Rice

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The winter solstice is here: Long nights will start giving way to longer days

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Alaskans embrace short days and long nights in coldest of winter

Santa Claus is not the only person preparing for a long winter night this holiday. North Pole Alaskans are getting set for the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year when the sun will shine for just under four hours. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Dec. 21, 2022.
ALASKA STATE
Dengarden

Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay

Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
The Independent

America freezes over: Bomb cyclone threatens Texas, Florida, Illinois and more

A dangerous “bomb cyclone” will sweep the United States in the coming days and create travel misery for millions over the festive holidays.The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting heavy snow, icy conditons, flooding, strong winds and even a few tornadoes from Thursday until Christmas Eve from the east coast to the Plains and Midwest, swiftly followed by a blast of Arctic air. Nearly 70 million people were placed under winter storm watches or warnings.The severe weather is being described as a “bomb cyclone” as it’s expected to undergo a process called bombogenesis -- when a storm rapidly intensifies...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Record-Breaking Arctic ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits U.S. With Deadly Cold Force

At least 215 million Americans were impacted by a powerful Arctic cold front, officially called a “bomb cyclone,” that has gained momentum in North America with a “dangerous and record-breaking cold air mass.” With a number of states under winter weather warnings and advisories, the National Weather Service (NWS) warned Wednesday that the country was expected to face the deadly conditions for at least the rest of the week, stretching from the Pacific Northwest, across the Plains then South to the Gulf Coast with heavy snowfall, strong winds, and dangerously cold temperatures which are expected to drop 20-35 degrees in...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Independent

UK weather: Where and when snow is set to hit the country this week

Sub-zero temperatures this week will make way for snow across parts of the UK prompting the Met Office to issue yellow warnings for icy conditions. Temperatures could plunge to as low as -10C in rural parts of Scotland and the Western Isles in the yellow warning area, with the south also seeing brutally cold nights of up to -6C. Forecasters said the alert will remain in place until Thursday lunchtime but the cold weather will not begin to shift until early next week.A yellow warning for ice stretches across the east coast from Scotland right down to eastern England as...
Outsider.com

Polar Vortex Set To Bring Brutally Cold Weather To Middle America

A polar vortex is reportedly set to bring another severe-cold weather outbreak to Middle America later this week. The harsh weather will be kicking off on Monday (December 5th). According to the Weather Network, a part of the polar vortex will be branching off and heading south across the Prairies...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

721K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy