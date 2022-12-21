Read full article on original website
Areas of Eastern Shore, Outer Banks flooded amid high winds; bitter cold expected
MANTEO, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a coastal flood warning, several spots on the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks were underwater just a day before Christmas Eve. Residents in Onancock tell 10 On Your Side that some docks and yards are underwater as the area continues to be hit by strong gusts of wind. N.C. […]
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
Bitter cold, high winds aimed at NC trigger flood warning along Outer Banks
"Residents and visitors in this area should be prepared for flooding," Dare County officials said.
NC United Bloods Nation gang member sentenced to 9+ years for cocaine distribution: USDOJ
According to court documents, Quayshaun Laquan Banks, 31, of Elizabeth City, is a validated member of the United Bloods Nation street gang.
Short foot race ends in arrest
On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a high-speed chase ended in a crash of the vehicle being pursued, and both the driver and passenger charged on fugitive warrants for murder in Virginia. The sheriff’s office says the people inside the truck were involved in a...
A nasty mix of high winds, bitter cold, overwash and thunderstorms in the forecast
Dare County Emergency Management is sharing this National Weather Service briefing about the potential impacts as a strong frontal system passes through the area starting tomorrow and persisting into the weekend. The forecast states that 1-3 feet of above ground soundside inundation and ocean overwash are possible Friday, Dec. 23...
