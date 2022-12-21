ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Short foot race ends in arrest

On Saturday morning, Dec. 17, 2022, a Dare County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the Washington Baum Bridge. The driver, Keion Anthony Blackford, 26, of Grandy, jumped out of his vehicle and started running. He was picked up by another motorist...
DARE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Murder suspects arrested after Pasquotank County chase

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office says a high-speed chase ended in a crash of the vehicle being pursued, and both the driver and passenger charged on fugitive warrants for murder in Virginia. The sheriff’s office says the people inside the truck were involved in a...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

A nasty mix of high winds, bitter cold, overwash and thunderstorms in the forecast

Dare County Emergency Management is sharing this National Weather Service briefing about the potential impacts as a strong frontal system passes through the area starting tomorrow and persisting into the weekend. The forecast states that 1-3 feet of above ground soundside inundation and ocean overwash are possible Friday, Dec. 23...

Comments / 0

Community Policy