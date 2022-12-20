Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming for recipients in IllinoisR.A. HeimIllinois State
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Chicago’s Vegan Soft Serve Shop Vaca’s Creamery to Open Second Location Next YearVegOut MagazineChicago, IL
Related
Broncos' Russell Wilson problem somehow gets even worse in an abysmal loss to Rams
Russell Wilson turned 34 years old in late November. It's not an age in which a quarterback should be falling off completely. That's why the Broncos traded multiple picks and players for him and gave him a five-year extension worth more than $240 million. The trade and the contract might...
Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild card berth.
Akers, Higbee shine in Rams' 51-14 rout over Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium
Running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee combined for five touchdowns while Russell Wilson threw three interceptions as the Rams beat the Denver Broncos 51-14 at SoFi Stadium.
Jalen Brunson exits Knicks’ loss in fourth quarter with undisclosed injury
The Knicks lost a game Sunday at the Garden, and they hope they did not lose something much more important. Jalen Brunson left the 119-112 loss to the 76ers on Christmas Day with 4:42 to play in the fourth quarter and headed toward the locker room. Brunson, who had appeared to hold his right hip at moments while running up and down the court, returned to the bench in the last minutes but did not reenter the game. The Knicks declined to make Brunson available to media after the loss, in which he played just 3:24 of the last period, and did...
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee, Cam Akers rushed for 118 yards and three more scores, and the Los Angeles Rams routed the Denver Broncos 51-14 Sunday for their second victory since mid-October. Mayfield went 24 of 28 for 230 yards in another standout performance for his second win in three starts with the Rams (5-10), who produced the best game of their dismal season on Christmas. Rookie Cobie Durant returned his second interception 85 yards for a touchdown with 4:08 left to cap the Rams’ first 50-point performance under Sean McVay since their famed 54-51 victory over Kansas City in 2018. For at least one more week, Los Angeles avoided becoming the first defending Super Bowl champion to lose 11 games. Even with the NFL’s 32nd-ranked offense coming in, Los Angeles became just the second team to score 50 points in the NFL this season, joining Dallas earlier this month, and put together a comprehensively dominant performance.
Jamel Dean, Donovan Smith, Vita Vea inactive for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals and will be shorthanded on defense and on the offensive line. Two defensive starters are inactive but the Bucs get back tackle Tristan Wirfs. Questionable to play this week, recovering from an ankle injury, Wirfs will suit up.
Bengals OT La'el Collins (knee) out rest of season, report says
Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins suffered a right knee injury during Saturday's win over the Patriots and will miss the remainder of the season, according to a report by the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Grizzlies And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports.
BREAKING: Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Warriors Game
Draymond Green has been upgraded to available for Sunday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors.
Comments / 0