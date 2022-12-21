ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?

ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newsnationnow.com

‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions

(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

National Weather Service On Today’s Storm

(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
UNION, MO
KSDK

Timeline: Arctic air, snow arrive Thursday in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Thursday brings a drastic and dangerous weather change. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening. Some light rain will be possible early before it quickly changes to snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area from late morning through the early afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice

ST. LOUIS — As bitter cold temperatures and snow head for the St. Louis region, AAA Missouri is reminding drivers to stay safe while traveling in those conditions. AAA says drivers should stay off the roads unless traveling is necessary. Drivers should check the weather forecast prior to long trips and before driving in rural areas. Drivers should also let others know where they are going and what route they are taking before they leave.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Closings for Friday - Dec. 23

-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
ALTON, IL
5 On Your Side

St. Louis shoppers flood grocery stores ahead of winter storm, holiday weekend

ST. LOUIS — Shoppers took to grocery stores in St. Louis on a mission for both holiday meals and winter storm foods on Tuesday. Milk, bread and eggs were some of the items most people filled their grocery baskets with ahead of inclement weather that might keep them at home. Many will need those supplies as St. Louis braces for the possibility of blizzard-like conditions Thursday into the weekend.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm

Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St. Louis local news

