ST. LOUIS — As bitter cold temperatures and snow head for the St. Louis region, AAA Missouri is reminding drivers to stay safe while traveling in those conditions. AAA says drivers should stay off the roads unless traveling is necessary. Drivers should check the weather forecast prior to long trips and before driving in rural areas. Drivers should also let others know where they are going and what route they are taking before they leave.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO