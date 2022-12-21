Read full article on original website
'It's blinking cold out there!' Severe weather affects St. Louis holiday road travel
FENTON, Mo. — Thursday's below-freezing temperatures and snowy conditions are changed people’s holiday travel plans. Drivers were eager to hit the road Friday. Many are wanting to make up lost time after Thursday. “It’s what they made Netflix for, right?" traveler Luke Dierker said. His perspective was...
How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting?
ST. LOUIS — A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday. Several inches of snow are expected to fall Thursday afternoon. This could be the first white Christmas since 2017. How much snow is the St. Louis area expecting to get today? The...
Winter storm brings plunging temps, snowy roads, some power outages to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — A winter storm has arrived in the St. Louis area, bringing snowy conditions on roadways and some power outages as temperatures plunge. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow was moving out of the St. Louis Metropolitan Area, but a small burst of precipitation remained to the west. Most of the St. Louis area has received about an inch and a half of snow so far.
newsnationnow.com
‘It has been brutal’: St. Louis meteorologist on current conditions
(NewsNation) — Temperatures plunged as a winter storm bore down across a broad swath of the country Thursday. “It has been brutal,” said Meteorologist Chris Higgins with NewsNation affiliate KTVI discussing current conditions in the metro St. Louis area. According to Higgins, temperatures in the St. Louis area...
Truck driver recalls slick highways, long commutes through St. Louis
Thursday's mix of frigid conditions and light snow left some highways slick and covered with ice into the early-evening hours.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
mymoinfo.com
National Weather Service On Today’s Storm
(St. Louis) A winter storm warning is in effect today for the area. Ben Herzog is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a cold front is moving our way from the northern parts of Missouri. Herzog says we can expect 1-3 inches of snow.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT says construction on Highway 50 to begin in February
The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for construction on Highway 50 in Union. The agency has been working for years to the east and west of Union. But Stephen O’Connor, MoDOT area engineer for Franklin and Jefferson counties, said improvements will be made within the city from just west of the intersection of Highway 50 and Independence Drive 2.5 miles east to the intersection with Highway 47 south starting in late February 2023, weather permitting.
Winter storm warning: Extreme cold in the St. Louis area
A wind chill warning will be in effect Thursday night into Friday.
Calls ‘though the roof’ as plumbers deal with frozen, burst pipes in St. Louis area
The elements are tough for families to deal with, even more so for those dealing with the harsh reality of frozen or burst pipes.
List of St. Louis attractions closed Friday due to winter storm
ST. LOUIS — Several St. Louis area attractions announced closures Thursday due to the winter storm that moved through the area. Some of those attractions were also closed Friday amid bitter cold conditions. In a press release, the Saint Louis Zoo said it will be closed on Thursday and...
Last minute holiday shoppers stock up on goods at Brentwood store before winter storm hits
BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Thursday's winter weather definitely didn't stop people from flocking to the Westlake Ace Hardware store in Brentwood. "We opened at 7:30 morning and at that time we had a line in front of the store," General Manager Shelby Spear said. Spear said once those cold-weary customers...
KSDK
Timeline: Arctic air, snow arrive Thursday in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Thursday brings a drastic and dangerous weather change. An arctic blast arrives Thursday morning that will drop our temperatures from the middle 30s early in the day to the single digits by the evening. Some light rain will be possible early before it quickly changes to snow as the arctic front passes through the St. Louis area from late morning through the early afternoon.
How to stay safe while driving in snow, ice
ST. LOUIS — As bitter cold temperatures and snow head for the St. Louis region, AAA Missouri is reminding drivers to stay safe while traveling in those conditions. AAA says drivers should stay off the roads unless traveling is necessary. Drivers should check the weather forecast prior to long trips and before driving in rural areas. Drivers should also let others know where they are going and what route they are taking before they leave.
advantagenews.com
Closings for Friday - Dec. 23
-The Brussels Ferry is closed due to ice on the river. -Hayner Public Library - all locations. Due to the holiday weekend, the library will reopen on Tues. Dec. 27 for regular hours. -St. Louis Zoo and the evening Zoo Lights display.
'We’re not seeing any staffing issues' | Ameren beefs up crews for incoming storm in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — The largest electric utility company in the state of Missouri is ready for this incoming weather. Ameren crews are preparing to tackle the job on both sides of the river. Wednesday afternoon, Ameren Missouri's Director of Distribution Operations Lucas Klein was in the emergency operation center.
IDOT: Expect this to be a 36-hour storm
As the St. Louis region braces for an influx of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Thursday — plus sub-zero temperatures — the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has tips for those traveling and shares how road crews are preparing.
Saint Louis Zoo, Art Museum closed Thursday due to winter storm
ST. LOUIS — The Saint Louis Zoo and the Saint Louis Art Museum will be closed Thursday due to a winter storm. In a press release, the Zoo said Wild Lights is still scheduled to take place Wednesday but is canceled on Thursday. The Zoo is still deciding if they will hold Wild Lights on Friday.
St. Louis shoppers flood grocery stores ahead of winter storm, holiday weekend
ST. LOUIS — Shoppers took to grocery stores in St. Louis on a mission for both holiday meals and winter storm foods on Tuesday. Milk, bread and eggs were some of the items most people filled their grocery baskets with ahead of inclement weather that might keep them at home. Many will need those supplies as St. Louis braces for the possibility of blizzard-like conditions Thursday into the weekend.
FOX2now.com
Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm
Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
