The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
WBIR
Hometown Spotlight: Christmas lights in Maryville
The Saunders home pulled out all the stops this Christmas season! We look into why they shine their lights every year.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
No raw seafood warning, dirty equipment found at Sevierville Japanese restaurant
A buffet in Sevier County earned a low health score this week. The inspector marked down half a dozen critical health violations in the report.
Sevierville store giving away free Christmas meals
The Dam Store in Sevier County just off highway 3-38 will be giving out free holiday meals on Christmas to anybody who wants some good food.
WATE
Permanent jewelry is a top trend in 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular and climbing trend will be just as popular in the new year. Permanent jewelry is the perfect way to wear your favorite pieces all year long. Whether it is a piece from a loved one or a special treat for you, you can now have an infinite love for this item.
Need a place to stay during the cold weather? Here are some warming shelters in the area
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People across Tennessee are finding ways to prepare for the cold weather—from making sure their tires are ready to bringing their pets inside. There are warming shelters throughout East Tennessee that welcome anyone that needs a place to stay during the freezing weather. Here are...
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over Again
The Ogle Brothers General Store in Sevierville, Tennessee is a beloved landmark that has been serving the community for over a century. The store was founded in 1875 by brothers James and Joseph Ogle, and it has remained a family-run business for four generations.
1450wlaf.com
La Follette, Knox Rescue Squads spend morning searching for victims
STONY FORK, TN (WLAF) – Individuals said to be from Oliver Springs were spotted stranded before 4am Friday in sub-zero temperatures and wind chills below zero along New River not far from the Beech Fork Bridge. “A local saw them across the river where there’s no cellphone service, and...
wvlt.tv
First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
Here's how to prepare your car for single-digit temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freezing temperatures are on their way to East Tennessee, and people should not wait until the cold arrives to make sure their cars are ready. An auto mechanic said they should prepare ahead of time to make sure their vehicles are able to withstand the cold.
LIST: Shelters to keep warm in East Tennessee
Temperatures are decreasing this week with arctic winds, including possible rain chances coming into East Tennessee during the winter weather.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
wvlt.tv
Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting
Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
Resident loses dog, home in Halls fire days before Christmas
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Halls Thursday morning according to a tweet from Rural Metro Fire.
This Is The Biggest House In Tennessee
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in Tennessee.
Three taken to hospital after Knoxville house fire
Three people were taken to the hospital after a morning house fire on Friday, the Knoxville Fire Department said.
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
