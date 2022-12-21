ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Permanent jewelry is a top trend in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A popular and climbing trend will be just as popular in the new year. Permanent jewelry is the perfect way to wear your favorite pieces all year long. Whether it is a piece from a loved one or a special treat for you, you can now have an infinite love for this item.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

First Alerts: Snow to sub-zero wind chills just hours away

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two First Alert Weather Days arrive in just hours. Friday brings the coldest air in nearly five years for East Tennessee. There is also concern about black ice forming late tonight into Friday morning as the temperature plummets. And yes, there will be some snow by...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag show at the Tennessee Theatre. Voices and signs were raised along Gay Street ahead and during of the drag show. “The big thing is we’re talking about an arctic blast, but this is a blast from Hell,” Tennessee Pastors […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Neighboring business owner reacts to deadly Rural King shooting

Babies in the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit have donned their merry best for the holidays. Three people were rescued from an East Knoxville home after it caught fire, according to a release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Power outages reported across East Tennessee. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy