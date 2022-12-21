Read full article on original website
A House panel voted to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns
The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to release a report related to former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The report covers 2015 through 2020 of the former president's tax filings. In a vote split along party lines, the Democrats on the panel voted in support of the...
After referring Trump for charges, the Jan. 6 panel is set to release its full report
Nearly two years after the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the Democratic-led House committee investigating the attack is set to release its full report Thursday. The report's release would come three days after panel members held their final business hearing Monday, where they referred former President Donald...
Congress passes election reform designed to head off another Jan. 6
Lawmakers have said over and over that they want to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol from ever happening again. It took almost two years, but on Friday, as part of a government spending package, Congress passed the first federal elections legislation to that aim. The omnibus...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrives at the White House ahead of addressing Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House this afternoon greeted by President Biden and the first lady. He is only expected to be in the U.S. for a few hours to meet with Biden and administration officials and to address a joint meeting of Congress at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Lawmakers unveil a $1.7 trillion U.S. spending bill as shutdown deadline looms
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.7 trillion spending package early Tuesday that includes another large round of aid to Ukraine, a nearly 10% boost in defense spending and roughly $40 billion to assist communities across the country recovering from drought, hurricanes and other natural disasters. The bill,...
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House
The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
Congress passes a major spending deal to keep the government funded
Congress passed a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill Friday, sending the package to President Joe Biden. The House voted 225-201 on the bill Friday afternoon racing to avert a prior deadline of midnight tonight to keep the government funded. Nine House Republicans broke ranks to help Democrats pass the...
As more GOP governors race to ban TikTok on state devices, a federal ban looms
As the U.S. Senate considers banning TikTok on federal devices as a part of its end-of-year spending bill, at least 16 Republican governors have recently taken that step at the state level. They include North Dakota, Idaho, Iowa, Texas, South Dakota, South Carolina, Maryland, Utah, Oklahoma, Alabama, New Hampshire, Georgia,...
How 2 new House members plan to 'work across the aisle' in the next Congress
It's a time of transition on Capitol Hill. In the House of Representatives, Democrats are ceding the majority offices to the Republicans. As departing lawmakers pack up their things, first-time lawmakers are unpacking their belongings and getting ready to settle in. Florida Democrat Maxwell Frost and New York Republican Mike...
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails
Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Why the proposed TikTok ban is more about politics than privacy, according to experts
TikTok has become a dominant force in pop culture in recent years, which has prompted growing concerns from government officials over its Chinese ownership. At least 14 states have recently banned the application from being used on government devices; some state-run public universities followed suit, banning or blocking the app on their campuses.
Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE
Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.
