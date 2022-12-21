ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A House panel voted to publicly release a report on Trump's tax returns

The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to release a report related to former President Donald Trump's tax returns. The report covers 2015 through 2020 of the former president's tax filings. In a vote split along party lines, the Democrats on the panel voted in support of the...
Congress passes election reform designed to head off another Jan. 6

Lawmakers have said over and over that they want to prevent another Jan. 6-style attack on the U.S. Capitol from ever happening again. It took almost two years, but on Friday, as part of a government spending package, Congress passed the first federal elections legislation to that aim. The omnibus...
Senate passes major spending deal that now heads to House

The House is expected to take up a nearly $1.7 trillion government funding bill today after the Senate passed the measure on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 68-29. But with a prior deadline of midnight tonight to fund the government, the Senate made sure to have a stopgap measure in place, which funds the government through December 30, because even if everything sails smoothly, it's possible the bill may not make it to President Joe Biden's desk by midnight.
UTAH STATE
Congress tasks a federal watchdog to examine Indian Affairs' troubled tribal jails

Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs' tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths. The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department's Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a "national disgrace." The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Inland Empire Congresswoman Norma Torres leads letter to ICE

Torres led 12 of her colleagues in Congress in a letter to ICE this week. In November, ICE released the personal information of more than 6,000 asylum-seekers. The data was posted on the ICE website for five hours before it was taken down. Reporting found dozens of asylum-seekers from Cuba were affected by the data breach. The Department of Homeland Security accidentally informed Cuban officials that potential deportees had been impacted by the leak.
