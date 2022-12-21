ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tax Deduction That Aided Team Buyers and Spurred Values Fades Out

By Brendan Coffey
Sportico
Sportico
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7AAx_0jpfpPfU00

The tax man is, very slowly, making it slightly less attractive to buy a team.

For the past five years, the ultrawealthy buyers of sports franchises have taken advantage of a tax incentive designed to spur business investment. The loophole, called bonus depreciation, allows business owners to write off the entire cost of buying equipment and other tangible assets in year one instead of doing so incrementally over longer periods of time. That holds true whether it’s the $900 that a self-employed person spends on a new laptop or the hundreds of millions a billionaire pays for a stadium housing a major league franchise.

“You’d obviously rather get your money today than you would in two years, three years, five years, 10 years—that’s the bonus,” said Michael J. Kuh, a partner at the law firm of Hogan Lovells who advises on mergers and acquisitions for industries including sports. “It is effectively the government helping to subsidize the acquisition of a team.”

Since it’s the U.S. tax code, eligibility and accounting is complex, but, generally speaking, the government allows businesses to write off the cost of equipment over time, from five years for a desk to 27.5 years for an apartment a landlord rents out. This is how the IRS accounts for equipment that wears out and has to be replaced. Being able to deduct all those expenses almost immediately is a boon for people with the wherewithal to buy a pro sports team.

But starting with 2023, the ability to quickly write off all the tangible assets included in a team purchase—from the arena itself to the fryers in the concession stands to the trainer’s table—is getting phased out.

Given the skyrocketing values of sports franchises, the vast majority of the price paid for a team is what accountants call goodwill—the price that exceeds the net value of the assets of a business and its debt. Bonus depreciation doesn’t cover goodwill, which itself is tax deductible over 15 years. While a minority of a team’s cost are tangible assets that can be written off under bonus depreciation, it is still sizeable.

For example, in Sportico’s latest Major League Baseball valuation , the Atlanta Braves are worth $2.54 billion, of which Truist Park and the adjacent mixed-use real estate development called The Battery Atlanta are worth $270 million, based on current property tax assessments. If the Braves were up for sale, available bonus depreciation on the tangible assets could result in an immediate $135 million in tax savings to a billionaire buyer who lives in New York or California and faces a 50% combined federal, state and local income tax rate.

“That tax savings is effectively cash in the investing owner’s pocket, which means they can probably afford to pay a little more for the team,” said Mark Weinstein, a tax expert and partner also at Hogan Lovells. “From a seller’s perspective, it’s increased the value the team if they’re able to extract additional purchase price because the buyer may be able to claim tax relief. Maybe they split it.”

Make no mistake, team values in North America’s top four sports leagues have more than tripled the past decade because of skyrocketing media rights values. But the bonus depreciation has helped goose prices, at least a little, especially as private equity investors increasingly buy into sports teams. Weinstein adds, “Any tax savings that they can show on this spreadsheet, through depreciation and bonus depreciation, is helpful to go to their investment committee and get approval to increase the bid.”

Bonus depreciation was never specifically for team owners. The concept has been around in some form since it was conceived after the terrorist attacks of 9/11 to spur general business investment by allowing companies to write off 30% of new equipment immediately, with the remaining 70% depreciated as normal over the applicable multi-year period. In 2017, the Tax and Jobs Act expanded bonus depreciation to 100%. The act mandates that starting in 2023, the immediate write-off falls to 80% and reduces by 20% a year until it goes away completely after 2026, according to Tax Foundation data.

Come 2027 sports team owners will still be able to depreciate assets against their taxes , it will just be over a longer period of time. “Does this going away move the needle with buyers? I don’t know if it does,” said Kuh. “But they’re not unaware of it.”

More from Sportico.com Best of Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Reports of Bally Sports RSNs’ Impending Doom Are Greatly Exaggerated

Media makes catastrophists out of even the most level-headed observers of the space, but the reaction to the news that Diamond Sports is putting some distance between itself and Sinclair Broadcasting suggests that more than a few pundits may want to look into getting their hands on a steady supply of Ativan. While this may read as a contrarian take on the latest upheaval in the RSN universe, make no mistake: As onerous as Diamond’s debt load is, the Bally Sports properties are not at death’s door. Given some of the changes that have been carried out this week, it’s...
Sportico

Buyout Bonanza and Supersized Coaching Salaries—What’s New?

Happy Wednesday, SporticoU-ians. I’m starting with a non-sports business aside; I hope you’ll forgive me. There’s been plenty of good soccer to go around with the World Cup and whatnot, but another match stole the show Monday night when UCLA beat UNC in the Women’s College Cup for the NCAA title in double overtime. What a game. The Bruins overcame a 2-0 deficit (the first time in NCAA history a team has come from two goals down to win the title) late in the second half, tying the match with 16 seconds on the clock (!!) to force overtime and...
COLORADO STATE
Sportico

Tiger Son Charlie Woods Teed Up for NIL Millions If He Chooses

The first question Tiger Woods faced at the PNC Championship was an easy one: Do you get the sense that you’re the second most watched person out here? “Yeah,” he said. “Nothing wrong with that.”   For the man who’s been the biggest draw in golf for the last 25 years, it was an acknowledgement that he’d been surpassed by his 13-year-old son, Charlie, his teammate for the 36-hole tournament taking place this weekend at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. Unfortunately for Tiger, it wasn’t the only way he’s been outdone by his offspring: The 15-time major winner also...
ORLANDO, FL
Salon

Progressives call out "giveaway to the rich" tucked inside $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressive advocacy groups and economic analysts on Tuesday denounced retirement savings-related tax changes embedded in Congress' end-of-year $1.7 trillion spending package, characterizing the pending reforms taken directly from the SECURE 2.0 Act as a "giveaway to the rich."
The Center Square

Californians are leaving says the Census

(The Center Square) - California leads the country in domestic net outward migration. California, the most populous state in the country, had the highest net outward domestic migration out of all 50 states in Fiscal Year 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. In that stretch, 343,230 more Americans moved out of California compared to those who moved into it.In that span, California had the second-largest population decline: 113,649 people. As of July 1, 2021, the state had 39,142,991 residents. The number fell to 39,029,342...
CALIFORNIA STATE
astaga.com

Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making

Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
New York Post

Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
SURFSIDE, FL
pv-magazine-usa.com

California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
aaii.com

Changes to Retirement Savings Included in the Omnibus Bill

My initial impression is that two demographic groups will be the primary beneficiaries from the changes. The biggest beneficiaries are high-income earners who are currently in their late 50s. They’ll get the opportunity to make larger catch-up contributions to their workplace retirement accounts and will have three extra years to strategically reduce their traditional individual retirement account (IRA) and 401(k) balances before required minimum distributions (RMDs) start. Younger adults will have a new opportunity to build up emergency savings, get help paying down their student debt and potentially receive a matching retirement savings contribution from the government.
crypto-academy.org

Caroline Ellison Received Billions in Hidden Loans

According to a transcript of Caroline Ellison’s Dec. 19 plea hearing that was released on Friday, she agreed with Bankman-Fried to hide from FTX’s investors, lenders, and clients that the hedge fund could borrow an infinite amount from the exchange. Ellison and FTX co-founder Gary Wang both entered...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

Fanatics Valued at $31 Billion as Clearlake Leads $700M Round

Fanatics has raised roughly $700 million from a series of new and existing investors in a round that values the company at $31 billion, according to someone familiar with the details. It’s the latest round of financing for the company, which is rapidly expanding its e-commerce empire into new areas like sports betting and trading cards. Fanatics was valued at $6.2 billion in a round in August 2020, and after the new vision began taking shape, new investors came in at a $27 billion value earlier this year. Clearlake Capital, the private equity firm behind the recent purchase of English soccer giant...
straightarrownews.com

Solar energy may be more of a problem than we realize

The Biden administration has recently passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes billions of dollars earmarked for clean energy initiatives. However, the environment remains a global concern. The UN recently issued an alarming report that the planet is well off the pace to hit its greenhouse gas emissions goals. Solar energy is often discussed as one of the main solutions to the climate crisis. The Department of Energy estimates that as much as 40% of the U.S. could be powered by solar by 2035. However, Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan cautions that solar energy may be more of a problem for the environment than we realize.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Sportico

Sportico Transactions: Moves and Mergers Roundup for December 23

Welcome to Sportico’s Transactions wire, a weekly rundown of personnel, partnerships, purchases and products across the sports business industry. Personnel Big 12 Bulks Up With 7 New Hires On the week of National Signing Day, the Big 12 has landed seven new recruits.They are: Katie Ristow, senior director, brand; Keena Lynch, senior director, content; Lea Banks, assistant director, brand & creative; Madison Scholl, coordinator, digital content; Ben Anderson, assistant director, technology & video services; Brittney Jackson, assistant director, compliance; and Tori Williams, staff accountant. Agency Expands Into Baseball With New Hire Milk & Honey Music + Sports + Ventures has launched Milk & Honey Baseball, which will be...
Sportico

Warriors Eye Disney Model as NBA Valuation Records Fall

Over the last decade, the Golden State Warriors have elevated their franchise into rarified territory. It transitioned from a money-losing club in the NBA’s oldest building to a financial juggernaut in a new $1.4 billion arena. And after sitting out the postseason 17 out of 18 years, the Dubs added four NBA championships to their trophy case. This year, the team tops big-market franchises in New York and Los Angeles as the NBA’s most valuable with a $7.56 billion valuation in Sportico’s ranking, set to be released Tuesday. The Warriors have separated themselves from the rest of the NBA on the...
HOLLYWOOD, CA
notebookcheck.net

Tesla cars may qualify for the full US$7,500 new EV tax credit as Treasury delays its federal subsidy guidelines

Instead of issuing the promised Inflation Reduction Act EV subsidy requirement guidelines that would usher in clarity over which electric cars in the US would qualify for the US$7,500 tax credit starting on January 1, 2023, the Treasury Department outed a press release that it is postponing the guidelines release for March. It would still clarify the battery component and raw material requirements further by year's end, though, as many automakers are signing contracts for US-located battery factories already and their buildout will take time.
Sportico

NBA Valuations: Warriors Top $7.6 Billion as Teams Average $3 Billion

There are an unprecedented number of trophy sports assets on the market right now. Buyers have their choice of the Premier League’s two most valuable clubs, a storied NFL franchise, big market baseball teams on either coast and an NHL team in hockey-mad Canada. But for many investors, it is an NBA team with middling revenue that has never won an NBA title that carries the most upside. Phoenix is a fast-growing metro and an attractive market for NBA free agents and billionaires alike, thanks to the Arizona climate in winter, but the chance to secure a franchise within the top...
ARIZONA STATE
Sportico

Leach’s Texas Tech Records Raiders Hope Costly Fight Survives Him

On Monday, just hours before Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died from complications of a heart attack, a Lubbock, Texas, judge ordered Texas Tech to produce documents and the school’s chief information officer to be deposed, all as part of an increasingly complicated public-records lawsuit. The order was what Wayne Dolcefino calls a “critical point” in Leach’s long-running effort to restore the damage to his reputation caused by allegations that led to his dismissal as head coach of the Red Raiders. Now, with the coach’s untimely passing, Dolcefino hopes that the legal fight will continue. As with so much in life—and...
LUBBOCK, TX
thecryptocurrencypost.net

All Crypto Users Are Dumb, Says Mathematician Nassim Taleb

Nassim Taleb, a well-known mathematician and cryptocurrency critic, recently took to Twitter to voice his condemnation of the cryptocurrency sector. He called cryptocurrency users “dimwits,” “dumb in a special way,” and “miswired techno heads,” among other derogatory terms. The philosopher, best known for his...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy