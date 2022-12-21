Read full article on original website
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union COVID-19 cases up
COVID-19 cases rose slightly in Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,508. Total Active Cases: 46. Up two since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 in Review: April – SAU hotel … eclipse coming … CEO Kinman
Magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month. Today’s article links to big stories in April 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article. April 1. Southern Arkansas...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through week ended Tuesday, December 20
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during December 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Brandi Sharie Manuel v. Christopher Joseph Manuel. December 14. Tia T. Davis v. Derrick A. Davis. December 14. Married March 32, 2002. Elvis Henderson v. Robin Flowers...
magnoliareporter.com
Serial speeder getting nowhere fast in Columbia County Circuit Court
A classic rock song of the early 80s’ protested posted speed limits with a title, “I Can’t Drive 55.” A Columbia County man named Kendrick Sanders has been showing law enforcement he sometimes can’t even drive without going almost 100 or more miles per hour.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas business incorporations and related filings by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Broken Knees Hunting Club, Inc., Buddy Clingman, Rural Route, Emmett filed 12/12/22. Change Of Registered Agent Report, Southside Ministries Of Prescott,...
magnoliareporter.com
Harris enters homicide plea, receives 20-year sentence
Willis Landtrell Harris pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and received a 20-year prison sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections last week. Harris, 33, admitted in Circuit Court on December 15 to killing Jofflin Brown on September 11, 2021 by shooting him. Charges that were nolle prossed, which is the...
ktoy1047.com
SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages
Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
magnoliareporter.com
Peoples Bank promotes Victoria Kennedy to Human Resources officer
Victoria Kennedy has been promoted to Human Resources officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO. “Victoria has proven herself to be a team player. She is resourceful, pro-active, kind and tenacious. In everything she does, she always keeps our bankers’ best interests at heart. We are pleased to recognize her accomplishments with this promotion to Human Resources officer,” said Fowler.
KSLA
Texarkana donates fire truck to volunteer fire dept. in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The City of Texarkana, Ark. retired one of its fire trucks Thursday, Dec. 22 and donated the vehicle to the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department in Miller County. “We don’t get a whole lot for the price of these used units, so it’s easy for us to...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Thursday, December 8. Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear. Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard freeze warning out for Four State region
South Arkansas will be under a hard freeze warning from Thursday evening through Saturday morning. Columbia, Union, Lafayette and Nevada counties are part of the warned area, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. Sub-freezing temperatures ranging from 4 to 12 degrees are possible. In addition, wind chill values...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, December 21, 2022: Could be a good thing
We’ve noticed the clean-up work taking place at the former Citgo gas station at South Jackson and East Calhoun, which has been a terrible eyesore and is owned by Jeffery Jefferson. We understand that the location is on the list of several structures that the City Council is set to begin condemnation procedures during its meeting on Thursday night. We hope that the clean-up is in fact the first stage for returning this property to useful life. Doing a little bit of clean-up and then ignoring the site for several more years is not an option.
Texas doctor sentenced for unlawful distribution of opioids
CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Carrizo Springs doctor was sentenced to federal prison after unlawfully prescribing large amounts of controlled substances, including lethal combinations. Dr. Alfonso Luevano, 53, was sentenced to 121 months in prison Thursday on charges of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and Medicaid fraud, the U.S. Attorneys Office Western District […]
magnoliareporter.com
Ex-police officer remains under $5 million bond in Columbia County rape case
Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 30, a former Camden police officer, remains in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility with a $5 million bond, accused of 12 counts of rape and 12 counts of computer exploitation of a child. Sheppard, who became a Camden Police officer after earning a degree from...
magnoliareporter.com
UAHT offering new technical and industrial course schedule
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is offering a revised class schedule for technical and industrial courses beginning in the spring 2023 semester. To better accommodate students, the college is offering more classes one, two, and three days per week rather than the traditional five days per week. UAHT is also...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts
What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Cpl. Les Munn New Public Information Officer for Texarkana Arkansas Police
Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department has announced that Corporal Les Munn will assume the role of Public Information Officer on December 25, 2022. Les will replace Corporal Kelly Pilgreen, who has served in the position for the past two years. Kelly requested to “return to the street” once the agency chose asuitable replacement, and Les Munn is a natural fit for the job.
arkadelphian.com
2 charged in Arkadelphia shooting incident
A fight outside an Arkadelphia business that escalated to shots being fired has resulted in felony charges against two Arkansas men. Dtorriond Dchristophermani Gordon, 20, of Camden, and Jaquwan Rainey, 19, of Little Rock, were arrested soon after their involvement in a Nov. 12 altercation that spilled over into a shooting on Pine Street, based on court documents released on Dec. 20.
Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
Comments / 0