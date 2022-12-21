We’ve noticed the clean-up work taking place at the former Citgo gas station at South Jackson and East Calhoun, which has been a terrible eyesore and is owned by Jeffery Jefferson. We understand that the location is on the list of several structures that the City Council is set to begin condemnation procedures during its meeting on Thursday night. We hope that the clean-up is in fact the first stage for returning this property to useful life. Doing a little bit of clean-up and then ignoring the site for several more years is not an option.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO