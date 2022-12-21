ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Governor and Executive Councilor – not state agency – were to pick buyer for Laconia site

By Annmarie Timmins
New Hampshire Bulletin
 3 days ago
The state has received a $21.5 million cash offer from development team for former Laconia State School property. (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin)

In a September letter, the state told people who had made offers to buy the former Laconia State School site that all proposals would be given to the governor and Executive Council “for their final selection,” according to a copy of the letter provided to the Bulletin Tuesday.

The process described in that letter has not happened, Executive Councilor Ted Gatsas, a Manchester Republican, said Tuesday. The council has not been provided the four offers the state received nor the redevelopment proposals, he said.

This is not the typical process for selling state land, but it’s one Gov. Chris Sununu helped create when he added language to the last state budget giving himself “with approval of the Executive Council…(the) sole authority” to sell, lease, or otherwise dispose of the Laconia property.

Rather than following the process laid out in the September letter, a buyer, whose financial and professional background have raised questions , was chosen by the Department of Administrative Services, in part because Laconia city officials and a technical review committee liked her redevelopment proposal best, according to statements department Commissioner Charlie Arlinghaus made to the council two weeks ago.

“We were only presented with the final outcome from what his office did,” Gatsas said Tuesday. “I’m still waiting for financials on the winning selection. I have not seen this as of yet.”

Alexander and her team offered the state the highest cash price, $21.5 million; they have proposed a massive mixed-use redevelopment Alexander said will cost at least $500 million to develop over several years.

Arlinghaus and Sununu’s spokesman did not return requests for comment. Councilors Janet Stevens, David Wheeler, and Joe Kenney did not return messages. Councilor Cinde Warmington said she did not want to comment on matters that may be discussed in a non-public session.

This is the second time discrepancies have been raised about how the Department of Administrative Services said potential buyers would be vetted and evaluated and the process the department followed. In a September email to a member of the technical review committee, the department said the committee’s initial focus would include reviewing “relevant past project experience of the buyer/developer group or its members, feasibility of the redevelopment proposal, and sufficient financial capacity or access to capital.”

Two members of the committee, Lakes Region developer Rusty McClear and Laconia City Planner Dean Trefethen, have told the Bulletin they were provided redevelopment plans but not information necessary to vet professional qualifications or financial capacity.

The council tabled Arlinghaus’ proposed purchase and sale with Alexander two weeks ago in response to concerns raised by Laconia officials that included Alexander’s qualifications. Councilors are expected to reconsider it Wednesday,

In his September letter to individuals who had submitted bids, Arlinghaus acknowledged the process for selling the Laconia property was atypical.

“What’s unusual about this particular selection process is that the governor’s office has been directly involved in its design,” he wrote. Alexander confirmed through a spokesman that she received the letter.

Arlingthaus went on to write that the process “ultimately requires that all offer/proposal materials submitted to the state will be provided to the governor and Executive Council for their final selection.”

The process Arlinghaus laid out in the September letter is not how he described the selection process to councilors two weeks ago.

Arlinghaus told councilors that his office chose Alexander and her team, in part because their proposal was the top choice of Laconia city officials and a technical review committee of state employees, Kenney, Trefethen and McClear.

“It happens to be that the city wanted this particular proposal. And it happened to be that everybody on the committee agreed,” Arlinghaus told councilors. “This committee wanted to show deference to the city. We didn’t want to give them a veto, but we didn’t want to say, ‘You make the pick.’ We did have a discussion about it. So we picked them.”

That is contrary to other aspects of Arlinghaus’ September letter.

He told potential buyers he expected the governor and Executive Council would hold a non-public session to “make their final selection.” Sununu will need votes from at least three executive councilors to approve a purchase and sale for the property.

