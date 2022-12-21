ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Daily Log: 12/21

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02134q_0jpfovyD00

Births

Mercy Health

St. Vincent Medical Center

Abby and Ben Griffith, Wauseon, boy, Dec. 13.

Jacquline Thames, Toledo, twins, girl and boy, Dec. 14.

Heaven Craig, Toledo, girl, Dec. 15.

Kathleen Johnson, Northwood, girl, Dec. 16.

Aryelle Hutcherson, Toledo, boy, Dec. 17.

Jordan and Evan Garrity, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.

Miesha Gaston, Toledo, girl, Dec. 19.

Autumn Page, Oregon, girl, Dec. 19.

ProMedica Flower Hospital

Kayla Griswold-Mitchell and Dillan Mitchell, Temperance, boy, Dec. 20.

ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Charine and Eric Croak, Toledo, boy, Dec. 18.

LeeAnn and Dustin Woggerman, Toledo, girl, Dec. 18.

Crime reports

Felonious assaults

Steven Burns, assaulted in 2200 block of Cherry.

Kelsey Braatz, shot in 5800 block of Lewis.

Rodney Ray, shot in unit block of Ottawa Landings.

Stephen Ramos, shot in 800 block of Lincoln.

Quintin Donly, shot at in 1900 block of North Erie.

Xzaverry Hicks, shot in 1300 block of Greenwood.

Robberies

JC Penney, loss undetermined from business in 5000 block of Monroe.

Julancharle Torrez, jumped and robbed of prescription medications on Crary at Portsmouth.

Berdan Carryout, cash from clerk by suspect with a gun in 1000 block of Berdan

Burglaries

Marchille Turner, no loss reported from residence in 5600 block of Ryewyck.

Rite Aid, loss undetermined from business in 2400 block of South Reynolds.

Ken Gerbheuser, doors, gallons of paint, and carpet from 200 block of West Park.

Desean Mitchell, pistol from residence in 700 block of North Erie.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

TFRD battling fire in Toledo’s Old West End

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A occupied home is a total loss after a fire broke out in the Old West End Friday night. According to TFRD a home on Lawrence Ave. caught fire just before 7:00 p.m. 13abc crews on the scene saw the house engulfed in smoke. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio snow emergencies by county

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Here are the current snow emergencies as of 10 p.m. Friday morning. Find an explanation of the levels below. Toledo Police tell 13abc the department is operating under a “phase 2” Friday morning, meaning officers won’t respond to crashes without injuries and involving vehicles that are still drivable. In those cases, you should go to the Scott Park station to report a crash.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Abel Alafa, 49, Leipsic, was given credit for four days off his sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult Detention facility. He is scheduled to be released Dec. 14. Dec. 14. David M. Smith, Fort Jennings, and Tricia M. Smith, Fort Jennings, were granted a dissolution of marriage....
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Part of Holland Sylvania closed due to car and train crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Holland Sylvania is closed after a crash that the Ohio State Highway Patrol says involved a car and a train on Friday. The crash occurred at the railroad tracks on Holland Sylvania just south of Angola Road. OSHP says one of the warning arms was damaged in the crash.
HOLLAND, OH
13abc.com

Postal Workers Santas

It's an electrifying experience down at Imagination Station, as Dan and Carl explore the science of electrostatic levitation. ⚡⚡⚡. 60+ mph gusts, blowing snow and bitter cold... our first major winter storm of the season is upon us. Dan Smith and Derek Witt have the latest. Ohio Governor...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Republic Services of Toledo cancels trash collection due to storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Republic Services of Toledo has announced that due to the winter storm that is approaching, trash collection will be canceled Friday. RST says the decision to cancel trash pickup on Dec. 23 was made for the safety of their employees and the community members. Trash...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Edison preparing for winter storm

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The winter storm is coming, and according to local energy companies, power outages are likely to happen in the area. “With this particular storm system, we are most concerned with the high winds,” said a spokesperson for Toledo Edison, Lauren Siburkis. She said that sustained...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Diocese of Toledo: Christ the King’s principal reinstated, allegations false

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Diocese of Toledo on Thursday announced that the allegation against Christ the King’s principal is unsubstantiated. According to a statement released by the Diocese of Toledo, Lucas County Children Services reported to the Diocese of Toledo that the allegations were unsubstantiated. In addition, under Ohio Law, the investigation determined there was no occurrence of child abuse.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday

TOWNSHIP OF SYLVANIA, Sylvania — A semi plowed into a home in Sylvania Township overnight, leaving the home destroyed. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Central Avenue at Crissey Road. State troopers say the the driver of the semi failed to stop while traveling northbound on Crissey and drove straight into a farm home. The home is part of the Louis Keil and Sons greenhouse.
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in central Toledo Monday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — An adult man was shot in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in central Toledo Monday just after 4 p.m., Toledo police said. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was identified on a police report Tuesday as 36-year-old Stephen Ramos. There...
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy