Colorado Springs, CO

Frostbite poses dangers with upcoming low temperatures and strong wind chills

By KRDO News
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With temperatures dipping well below zero this week, health professionals are warning people of frostbite.

According to the National Weather Service , the cold beginning Wednesday night through Friday could bring wind chills down to -50°. Those conditions could be life-threatening, with NWS saying frostbite could happen in only ten minutes.

Frostbite occurs when ice crystals form inside the skin tissues and blood vessels. It can sometimes result in amputation.

"People make the mistakes of shoveling snow, going on skiing, going on long hikes, is they try to push through it, and think it's gonna get better, but unfortunately, it doesn't. And it'll just get worse," explained Dr. Arek Wiktor, the Director of UCHealth Burn and Frostbite Center.

Dr. Wiktor said if you feel numbness in your hands or feet, go back inside, run warm water over them, and make sure your gloves and boots are dry.

If you see any sign of blistering or purple skin, seek medical care right away.

UCHealth’s Burn and Frostbite Center offers the following tips if someone suspects frostbite due to cold exposure:

  • Prevent additional exposure to the cold.
  • Rewarm the affected area in warm (not hot) water for 15 – 30 minutes.
  • Keep the affected area elevated to reduce swelling.
  • Use over-the-counter pain medication like ibuprofen if the affected area is painful upon warming.
  • Try to avoid walking on frostbite feet.

For more information on frostbite, click here.

The post Frostbite poses dangers with upcoming low temperatures and strong wind chills appeared first on KRDO .

Colorado Springs, CO
