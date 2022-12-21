ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Mock Draft 1.0: Cowboys grab CB, Dak Prescott's next backup in 7-round affair

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tAGB_0jpfoMW800

An NFL roster is ever changing. Despite a salary cap once again on a steady rise, there never seems to be enough room to keep everyone. For Dallas, which has done a great job of hitting on more of their draft picks than most organizations, they’ve been able to build a foundation that has finally led to some level of sustained success. But regardless of how the 2022 season finishes, whether with the ultimate success of a championship, the frustration of an early playoff exit or somewhere in between, the Cowboys will have holes to fill come April.

So it’s time to start getting to know some of the top draft prospects they will need to consider to plug those vacancies. Some of the holes are apparent, like cornerback. Dallas has Trevon Diggs, who unless there’s an early extension will be entering his walk year in 2023. Opposite him, though, there appears to be a glaring gap. Dallas also could use help at linebacker, where both veteran starters are on one year deals and both top prospect youngsters are recovering from devastating injuries. The interior of the defensive line still needs work as well, and that’s not even considering the help needed on offense.

The backup QB is almost assuredly gettin offered good money to leave. Cooper Rush’s 5-1 record as a starter is eye-catching for a team and while Dallas might want to give Will Grier that shot, they also need to consider that they have zero way of forcing Dak Prescott to staying beyond 2024. They might need to build in some protection. In between, there are a few other spots to address.

We try to accomplish that in our way-too-early first mock of the year. Our favorite simulator is having technical difficulties right now, so we resorted to using the one on Pro Football Focus. PFF does a good job scouting the college ranks, but their rankings tend to be a bit off the beaten path. That’s generally a good thing, but it can make things feel a bit unrealistic when players fall well below their projections.

That’s the case this week, but it’s mid-December. Deal with it.

Offseason Assumptions

  • Cowboys renegotiate RB Ezekiel Elliott to lower his salary and bring back RB Tony Pollard
  • Cowboys do not sign Odell Beckham, Jr., or any top wideout to a FA deal
  • Re-sign safety Donovan Wilson
  • Let TE Dalton Schultz, QB Cooper Rush, CB Anthony Brown walk in free agency
  • Re-signs LB Leighton Vander Esch but lets Anthony Barr walk
  • Re-signs DT Johnathan Hankins

No. 27 | CB Joey Porter, Jr., Penn State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNPRU_0jpfoMW800
Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Early signs point to Kelvin Joseph not being able to lock down the corner spot opposite Diggs with the opportunity afforded him. The son of a Steelers legend, it’ll only be right that Porter spends his career with the rival cornerstone franchise.

No. 59 | WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RP5J7_0jpfoMW800

The Cowboys need more at WR and there’s no telling if the light will come on for 2022 third rounder Jalen Tolbert.

No. 91 | DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYHBH_0jpfoMW800
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Superfreak athlete at 337 pounds to pair with Osa Odighizuwa in the middle. Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna just haven’t made the progress necessary here.

No. 133 | QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qKYhj_0jpfoMW800

An ACL injury may make this future starter at QB available in Round 4 and this would be great protection for Prescott or future trade bait.

No. 155 | G Emil Ekiyor, Jr., Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMXJg_0jpfoMW800

The Cowboys need to continue throwing picks at the offensive line. There’s age there and the pass pro just isn’t working in 2022.

No. 187 | G Warren McClendon, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Inxt_0jpfoMW800

See previous writeup.

No. 219 | LB Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZHL1_0jpfoMW800
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Name a draft when the Cowboys didn’t select at least one linebacker. They are few and far between. Seventh rounders are flyers, going to Prime’s former troops could yield a great find.

