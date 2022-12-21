Man shot, killed during robbery attempt, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police say a man who attempted to rob someone was killed in the process.

Just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 5600 block of La Fleur Trail for a person shot call. When they arrived, officials found Antwon June, 19, had been shot.

Police say June was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

DeKalb police say June was shot while robbing someone.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

