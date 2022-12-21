Read full article on original website
Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
Suburban man tried to strangle his girlfriend during fight: police
GENEVA, Ill. - A Geneva man is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend during a fight Thursday. Craig G. Chaney, 45, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and domestic battery. At about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, Geneva police responded to a domestic disturbance that...
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
Janesville police publicly release records as part of Miller search
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department is pushing back on allegations that law enforcement is withholding important information in the ongoing search for Christopher Miller, who has not been seen in more than a month. The police department released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it has received multiple...
Rockford teens claim they were kidnapped, charged with filing false report
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two 18-year-old Rockford women, Jelaya Brinson and Tiajia Friar, have been charged with filing a false police report after claiming they were kidnapped. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the area of E. State Street and Prospect Street around 1:05 a.m. on November 12th for a reported kidnapping. Brinson […]
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
Three arrested after shooting in Nelson
NELSON — On Oct. 16, at approximately 11:49 p.m., deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 100 block of East Bassett Street in Nelson for a report of an individual that had been shot in the throat. While responding to the area, information was received that the scene of the shooting took place at a residence in the 400 block of South Butler Street.
Madison woman sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for selling meth
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison woman who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison. Juana Armenta Mora, 28, was arrested on April 4 after Department of Justice officials said she sold a kilogram of meth to a confidential informant. She reportedly admitted to selling drugs during post-arrest interviews. Mora told investigators that two people...
Trial for man charged in deadly gas station shooting rescheduled to May 2023
MADISON, Wis. — A man charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Madison gas station last year will now stand trial in May of 2023, court records show. Christopher Somersett Jr., 27, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide tied to a July 5, 2021 shooting at a gas station in the 4500 block of Verona Road that...
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Two women call 911 in alleged hostage situation, leading to arrest of Milwaukee man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police responded to a hostage situation late Wednesday, Dec. 21, leading to one arrest. Two women from Palmyra, one 34-year-old and one 26-year-old were reportedly being held against their will before calling 911 during an escape attempt from a residence near N. 77th St. and W. Hampton.
RockfordScanner.com: Rockford FD Are Responding To Two Possible Structure Fires
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 21, 2022
OREGON — Dec. 21 at approximately 12:51 a.m. deputies responded to an address in the 4,000 block of East Illinois Route 72 in reference to a domestic disturbance. After further investigation William Upton, 50, of Byron, was placed under arrest for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Also arrested was Amber Dodson, 29, of Stillman Valley, for domestic battery. Both Upton and Dodson were transported to the Ogle County Jail where they were held pending an appearance before a judge.
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead after falling through ice into Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 57-year-old woman died Friday after falling through the ice on the Rock River, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced. Multiple officials, including personnel from the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Beloit Township Police Department, Beloit Fire Department and Beloit Township Fire Department, were sent to the scene at 11:46 a.m. for a water rescue.
Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
Man Killed in Lake County Hit and Run Identified, Search for Suspect Vehicle Continues
(Waukegan, IL) A man that was killed during a southern Lake County hit and run has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Jose Portillo of Lake Zurich, was hit by a vehicle Saturday night along Route 12 near June Terrace. Police say they received a call that night about an intoxicated male in the roadway, and were on their way to check out the situation when they witnessed the 38-year-old being struck by a dark colored SUV. Police attempted life saving measures on Portillo, but were unsuccessful…the suspect SUV fled the scene. No further description of the vehicle has been released…and the matter remains under investigation.
Woman who died in crash on Madison’s southwest side identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the woman who died in a crash on Madison’s southwest side earlier this month. In a news release Thursday evening, the medical examiner’s office said Isabel Brings, 20, of Verona, died in the Dec. 4 crash on South Pleasant View Road near Flagstone Drive. Brings died at the scene;...
RockfordScanner.com: Accident near Machesney Park, Involving A Semi
