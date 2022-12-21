COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.

