Woman arrested for stabbing man while wrapping Christmas presents in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A College Station woman was arrested for stabbing a man while wrapping presents, according to a report from the College Station Police Department. According to police, Shania Ross stabbed a man following an argument that took place at her residence. Authorities say, Ross and the...
Aggie Student Bonfire members provide free firewood for BCS residents at Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley is expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 at noon, Student Bonfire had a crew composed of 10 A&M students cut and distribute truckloads of firewood for BCS residents bracing for the cold. Senior Student Bonfire...
TxDOT to conduct maintenance on Navasota River Bridge starting Dec. 22
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota River Bridge is set to have maintenance done starting on Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the city of Navasota. The work is set to be done in two phases. Phase one will close the outside (left) lane on State Highway 6 Northbound and the Business 6 entrance ramp to State Highway 6. Traffic headed northbound on the Business 6 entrance ramp will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass, according to the press release.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Boots
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Boots, a two-year-old mixed breed dog that's looking to be adopted into a new home. Boots is a highly energetic and friendly dog that can become friends with just about anyone. However, his energetic and upbeat personality may not be the best fit around small children and kids.
A local daycare is showing the importance of giving back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Christmas is just days away, and the theme of giving back to your community has been a common theme throughout the Brazos Valley this holiday season. Here in the Brazos Valley, a local daycare has given back to families by collecting hundreds of items for the Brazos County food drive.
Ismaili community gifts 100 brand new bikes to Brazos Valley Children
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In south College Station Wednesday, the Ismaili community in the Brazos valley hosted its first-ever 100-bike giveaway for Christmas. "I'm very grateful and thankful for them you know thinking about other families in need and helping us out during this time," the mother of a recipient, Angelica Covarrubias said. "She loves playing outdoors and she loves using roller skates so she kind of likes being a little daredevil, so bikes are great gifts for Christmas."
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Twin City Mission is opening their doors for the homeless this winter
BRYAN, Texas — The city of Bryan is working with local organizations to provide a list of warming centers and shelters available this winter. As temperatures drop below freezing, homeless individuals will need places to turn to. Twin City Community Relations Director Ron Crozier laid out the non-profit's plan...
Washington County police in search of man on the run
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — A man is wanted by Washington County Police for fleeing officers during a traffic stop on Highway 290 in Brenham at approximately 7:45 a.m., according to DPS. The man is described as a Hispanic male, according to authorities, but a name, age, height, or physical...
'It's God's plan,' a local church is delivering blessings throughout the BCS
BRYAN, Texas — While people are trying to stay warm in the BCS area, a local church is warming the bellies and hearts of residents with a food pantry. As many people are gearing up to travel this Christmas holiday, Kingdom Focus Ministries in Bryan is traveling around the Brazos Valley to deliver groceries.
Robertson County drought disaster declaration extended through Jan. 13, 2023
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas — Robertson County has revealed that their disaster declaration related to drought conditions has been extended through Jan. 13, 2023. The previous disaster declaration was set to expire on Friday, Dec. 16. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube.
Fourth victim confirmed in deadly Centerville crash
LEON COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn announced that the fourth victim, 20-year-old Maryah Lopez, has died from her injuries in the deadly Centerville crash that killed three others over the weekend. According to the Texas DPS, Lopez had been air lifted to CHI...
City of College Station announces holiday schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announces that offices and community centers will be closed on certain dates from Dec. 19 to Jan. 2. For the Christmas and New Year's holidays, College Station city offices will be closed from Dec. 26 to 30. From Dec. 19...
Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley sees uptick in missing person cases during November
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Over the month of November, the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley shared several cases of people that were reported missing. Chuck Fleeger, the Executive Director of the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley, said that it’s not conclusive as to whether or not there is was an increase in cases as opposed to every other month. Fleeger stated that their group was highly involved in several cases during November.
Bryan ISD schools close for winter break
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD notifies the community that it's schools and administration building will be closed until after the new year. Beginning the evening of Dec. 16, faculty and students will be out of school and office until Wednesday, Jan. 4. The school district wishes everyone a Merry...
Brazos Valley Blessings prepares for third annual community Christmas giveaway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A local non-profit is starting Christmas early with gifting several Brazos County families presents. Founder of the non-profit organization Brazos Valley Blessings, Amber Robertson has been hard at work preparing for the organization's third annual Community Christmas giveaway. With the help of the community contributing to the BVB fundraiser to fund Christmas gifts for families that signed up who were struggling this holiday season.
Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to become a hot commodity in the BCS area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — It's possibly the newest hot commodity in town, as a Nashville-hot style chicken brings a different spice to Texas. As inflation continues to impact state and local businesses, a California-based eatery Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened their doors in College Station last Friday, and have proven that the smoke around their food is no joke.
Century Square to welcome new brunch restaurant to eatery lineup
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new brunch restaurant is set to join the lineup of eateries in Century Square in College Station, according to a press release from real estate investment and development firm Midway. The new location joining the array of restaurants and shops is called Uptown Brunch,...
A home for the holidays: BISD chooses family for home build project
BRYAN, Texas — They say nothing is like sleeping in your own bed, but as the new year approaches, a local school district is building a family's dream home for 2023. In a special board meeting on Thursday, the Bryan Independent School District announced that they will be building a home for the Quinterro-Mendez family. It's been in the works for a year now, with Bryan ISD partnering with the BCS Habitat for Humanity to build a home for this family in need.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Sam
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Sam, an approximately two-year-old Lab mix that's looking to be adopted. While his name may be ordinary unlike some other pets that have been featured on Brazos Buddies, Sam is an energetic dog that loves to run around outdoors and would make a fantastic running buddy. However, he also enjoys cuddling when he's not trying to set a new record for how fast a dog can run.
