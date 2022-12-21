Read full article on original website
Related
Lakefield Standard
Huskies win tourney title in final match
When Matt Haley pinned Garett McHugh in the 195-pound championship match Saturday at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament in Spencer, Iowa, it meant the Jackson County Central wrestling team was...
Lakefield Standard
A SNEAK PEEK
Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday got a sneak peek at the nearly complete new middle school space being added onto Pleasantview Elementary School in Lakefield. “There...
Lakefield Standard
A Tidbit of Taryn: Cat can choose favorites, for now
On Dec. 3, 2021, my mom, siblings and I drove up to St. James to the Watonwan Humane Society to adopt a kitten. It had been years since we last had a cat in the house, but my mom managed to convince m...
Lakefield Standard
Liquor store among state’s most profitable
The Lakefield Municipal Liquor Store is one of the most profitable in the state of Minnesota. That’s according to an analysis of 2021 municipal liquor store operations conducted by the Minnesota St...
Lakefield Standard
Council bids farewell to longtime member, mayor
Members of the Lakefield City Council on Monday bid farewell to a longtime council member and their mayor. It was the last meeting for council member Bruce Bakalyar, as well as Lakefield Mayor Doug...
Comments / 0