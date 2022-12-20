Read full article on original website
Barely Legal Lowell Man Arrested For Wrong Way Driving, Drugs In NH: Police
A Lowell man who drove against traffic on the interstate got busted for more than just reckless driving, after cops discovered the man was intoxicated and was transporting drugs in his car, authorities said. Nikhl Israni, 22, was driving southbound on I-293 North around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23...
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 ramp
SALEM, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said a crash involving one of their cruisers on the Interstate 93 north Exit 1 off-ramp in Salem sent a trooper to the hospital Saturday morning.
6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot
DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
Jeep Carrying Child Crashes on I-93 in NH, Driver Thrown From Vehicle: Police
An SUV crashed as it entered Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Wednesday, throwing its driver out of the vehicle as it rolled over, state police said. The driver was seriously hurt, but a child inside the vehicle made it through without any injuries, the New Hampshire State Police said Thursday.
Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett
HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
Shooting in Hadley Walmart bathroom resolved with Chicopee and Springfield men to time behind bars
HADLEY – The final defendant involved in a shooting in a Walmart bathroom 16 months ago has been sentenced to a year in the house of corrections, resolving the 2021 crime that left two people with serious gunshot wounds and a third arrested for firing the weapon. Northwestern District...
Two Indicted on Charges of Organized Retail Crime
WORCESTER - A grand jury has indicted two individuals on charges related to what Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr.'s office calls an organized retail crime operation. John Duplease, Jr, 68, of Lancaster, was indicted on charges of being a leader of organized retail theft enterprise, aggravated organized retail...
Guns found inside bag dumped in woods after crash on Main Street in Holyoke
The Holyoke police are investigating after six firearms were found during a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Holyoke.
Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon
SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
Man indicted on murder charge in connection with body found in woods in Paxton
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man has been indicted on a murder charge in connection with a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton earlier this year, authorities announced Thursday. A Worcester County grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 30-year-old Christopher Fuller with one count...
More Charges For Couple Who Ran $1M Organized Crime Ring Out Of Video Store: Worcester DA
A 68-year-old Lancaster man is accused of employing an army of drug addicts and professional shoplifters to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from stores across Worcester County and reselling the items out of a Leominster strip mall, authorities said. A 43-year-old Fitchbu…
Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office
A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Holiday Hijinks: The Grinch Taken Into Custody in Londonderry, New Hampshire
We wouldn't touch him with a thirty-nine-and-a-half foot pole. 'Tis the season for all sorts of holiday hijinks, and you know what that means: time for the mischievous Grinch to do his dirty work by stealing presents from children and families everywhere. The grouchy green creature has also been trending...
PD: Vermonter threatens workers, robs Walgreens
A Rutland man was taken into custody on Monday night after allegedly robbing a Walgreens and threatening to shoot employees.
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington
BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
30-Year-Old Worcester Man Indicted for Murder
WORCESTER - A Worcester County Grand Jury has indicted Christopher Fuller, 30, of Worcester, for murder on Tuesday. The indictment is in connection to the death of Ernest Appiah, 29, of Worcester, in March. The body of Appiah was discovered around 7 AM on March 5, off of Asnebumskit Road...
25-year-old woman killed in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening, police say
A woman and her dog were killed after a car collided with the two on a West Springfield street on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on...
