Keene, NH

WMUR.com

6 attacked by large dog at groomer in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a groomer. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Fallen tree damages multiple vehicles in Derry parking lot

DERRY, N.H. — A tree that fell Friday morning damaged multiple vehicles in a parking lot in Derry. It happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the Derry Country Club Estates in Derry. Three vehicles were crushed by a tree and branches that fell on it. There was...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Fatal crash investigated in Hooksett

HOOKSETT, N.H. — Police are investigating a fatal, one-car crash in Hooksett on Thursday. The crash led to the closure of Hooksett Road for hours Thursday morning. It had been closed between Greens Marine and Granite Street before it was reopened just before 11 a.m. The identity of the...
HOOKSETT, NH
thisweekinworcester.com

Two Indicted on Charges of Organized Retail Crime

WORCESTER - A grand jury has indicted two individuals on charges related to what Worcester County District Attorney Joe Early Jr.'s office calls an organized retail crime operation. John Duplease, Jr, 68, of Lancaster, was indicted on charges of being a leader of organized retail theft enterprise, aggravated organized retail...
LANCASTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon

SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
SHARON, VT
Daily Voice

Worcester Murderer Who Abandoned Victim's Body In Woods Indicted: DA's Office

A body found in March has led to the indictment of the victim's murderer, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. announced. Christopher Fuller, 30, was charged in September for the murder of 29-year-old Ernest Appiah of Worcester, as reported by Daily Voice. Fuller, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of murder by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
WORCESTER, MA
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Bennington

BENNINGTON — A 50-year-old driver from New York was charged with excessive speeding in Bennington early this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on Vermont Route 279 near the weigh station at around 12:40 a.m. They initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 93 miles-per-hour...
BENNINGTON, VT
thisweekinworcester.com

