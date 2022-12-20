Read full article on original website
keyzradio.com
Some Notable Williston Businesses That Closed In 2022
There is no doubt that times have been tough for all businesses in the Mon-Dak region. Fuel prices, shipping challenges, tighter budgets and more have things tough. Throw in the pandemic, higher rent, and hiring issues, and things are even tougher. Sadly, several businesses have shut their doors for good...
Basin Electric plans to build largest single-site generation
This project was put into motion because load forecasts show co-ops in the Bakken region will require more electricity by the year 2025.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
keyzradio.com
The Coldest Days In Williston North Dakota’s History
Winter officially started on Wednesday, and it has been a brutal few days leading up to the winter solstice. We have all been shoveling endlessly, and keep adding layers because of all the artic air blowing through the region. We all that we have gone through so far, you might be wondering if we have set any record lows so far. As of today, it appears not. So, it's time to look go over all the records and look at the coldest days for Williston.
Crash, spill, and fire in Watford City
This happened while leaving the Kellogg Ranch Federal 2-32H1, a Continental Resources well site near Watford City.
KFYR-TV
No changes in bond for Williston man charged with possession of explosives
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williams County district court judge said there would be no change made to the bond for a man charged with possessing more than 1,500 pounds of explosives. Ross Petrie appeared in court Wednesday following additional charges made in relation to his arrest in October. Both...
KFYR-TV
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to five years for machinery thefts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing machinery from various companies. Police say 29-year-old Oscar Sosa stole a skid steer from Typhoon Excavation in April and a tanker truck from Prairie Fuels in May. The value of both vehicles is more than $200,000.
wdayradionow.com
(Williston, ND) -- A Williston elementary principal is resigning after being placed on leave. Robert Smith submitted his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October, and an investigation found he had violated federal special education laws, state laws, and school policies.
KFYR-TV
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night. Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
One dead after attempted murder-suicide involving a husband and wife in Williston
UPDATE: Dec. 22, 12:09 p.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department has released new details regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the night of December 20th involving a husband and wife. According to Williston Police, the victim of the incident has been identified as 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann. Who officers found with a […]
