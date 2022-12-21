Read full article on original website
Huskies win tourney title in final match
When Matt Haley pinned Garett McHugh in the 195-pound championship match Saturday at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament in Spencer, Iowa, it meant the Jackson County Central wrestling team was...
A SNEAK PEEK
Members of the Jackson County Central Board of Education on Monday got a sneak peek at the nearly complete new middle school space being added onto Pleasantview Elementary School in Lakefield. “There...
County tax levy hike highest in recent memory
Jackson County Commissioners this week signed off on the largest year-over-year property tax levy increase in recent memory. Commissioners on Tuesday approved a final tax levy collectible in 2023 of ...
A Tidbit of Taryn: Cat can choose favorites, for now
On Dec. 3, 2021, my mom, siblings and I drove up to St. James to the Watonwan Humane Society to adopt a kitten. It had been years since we last had a cat in the house, but my mom managed to convince m...
Sheriff’s report 12-22-22
A deputy responded to a minor accident in a parking lot in Jackson. A deputy conducted a traffic stop in Jackson. As a result, the driver was issued a citation for speed — 63 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. Deputies responded to a disturbance at an apartment...
