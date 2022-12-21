ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Many travelers stranded in aftermath of storm

NEW YORK - Before the bitter cold, we got hit with drenching rain and whipping winds. That put a wrench in many people's last minute holiday travel plans. At airports all around the country, the line to speak with a ticket agent winded through terminals. Many were giving up hope they'll make it home in time for Christmas. "We waited in this three hour long line. It was truly awful," said traveler Kethan Yelundr. "They told me no flights through Southwest today or tomorrow, so I'm just going to  head home I guess," said traveler Phoenix Phung. Winter storms grounded planes from coast to coast....
watchers.news

Southern U.S. storm forecast to unleash many months’ worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and Texas, U.S.

Moderate to major impacts are likely across much of southeast New Mexico and parts of West Texas through early this weekend due to heavy snow and gusty winds. A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Big Storms Heading Toward Georgia

(CNN) -- Severe storms are rumbling towards Georgia and could deliver tornadoes, damaging winds and hail. More than 40 million people from southeastern Texas eastward to Georgia and northward to central Indiana and Illinois are under at least a marginal threat of severe weather Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
GEORGIA STATE
Simplemost

Which Cities Have The Best Chance Of Seeing A White Christmas?

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25. According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.
COLORADO STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
AccuWeather

More unsettled weather takes aim at West Coast

Most along the West Coast have been no stranger to unsettled weather as of late, with frequent rounds of cold rain near the coasts, heavy snow at higher elevations, and strong winds ripping through many regions. After yet another storm slammed into the coast this weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say more of the same will be in store through the week, with more opportunities for beneficial rainfall up and down the coast.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Wild winter storm envelops US, snarling Christmas travel

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country. A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call for conservation system-wide - asking residents in 13 states to set thermostats lower than usual, to postpone use of major appliances like stoves and dishwashers and to turn off nonessential lights. Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back. PJM officials said there is increased electricity demand across its system at the same time that some power plants are having difficulty operating in the extreme cold. They said they want people to be prepared for the possibility of rolling blackouts. “It’ll be short-lived, we’ll do everything we can to prevent it, but it is a real possibility,” said Mike Bryson, PJM’s senior vice president for operations.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS News

Back-to-back storm fronts bring snow, rain to the West

The second of two back-to-back storms was moving across the West this weekend, bringing another round of snow, rain and blustery winds. There were whiteout conditions in Loveland, Colorado, on Saturday, as the powerful storm swept through the state, making for dangerous driving conditions. The heavy snow, coupled with high...
LOVELAND, CO
The Center Square

Record number of apprehensions, gotaways in November

(The Center Square) – November was another record month for apprehensions and gotaways of people illegally entering the U.S., according to new data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. There were 233,740 encounters with foreign nationals illegally entering the southwest land border in November, a 1% increase from October, CBP said Friday. The total excludes the 93,461 gotaways reported in CBP’s internal tracking system, which The Center Square first...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy