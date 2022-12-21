BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers COVID vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare & Co.; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark

Read full article on original website
BITS & BYTES: Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco; W.S. Chamber Players concert; Kids cooking class; Crandell Theater Q+A with Avatar’s Stephen Lang; Kwanzaa celebration by WoCGC
In Great Barrington for one night only see Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco. Great Barrington— On December 28 at 7 p.m. see Rhinoceros by Eugene Ionesco, almost 65 years after its British premiere. Rhinoceros is directed by Chris Noth and Ken Cheeseman, and produced by Elizabeth Aspenlieder, Ken Cheeseman and...
BITS & BYTES: Whiskey City concert; Taconic Music concerts; Berkshire Bach Society New Year’s concert; Noon Year’s Eve celebration; Best of the Fest short films; Norman Rockwell Museum activities
Whiskey City and friends perform at the Colonial Theatre. Pittsfield— Whiskey City presents a New Years Eve concert on December 31 starting at 9 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Whiskey City is a high energy country rock band with a multi genre collection of songs that appeal...
Edge obtains emails from West Stockbridge Planning Board about Foundry special permit dispute
West Stockbridge — After a series of five contentious public hearings spread over two months and totaling nearly 14 hours, the town’s Planning Board approved The Foundry’s special permit application on December 5. One day after the application was approved, The Berkshire Edge made a Massachusetts Public...
THEN & NOW: “Chestnutwood” on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington
The early 1900s postcard shown above features “Chestnutwood,” a handsome house on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington once owned by inventor William Stanley. In 1885, Stanley built the first practical Alternating Current (AC) transformer. The following year, in Great Barrington, he demonstrated the first complete system of high voltage AC transmission, consisting of generators, transformers, and transmission lines. He later patented an internationally popular, break-resistant vacuum bottle (Stanley Bottle), and it is still manufactured today.
Thomas Frank Keefner, 87, of Great Barrington
Thomas Frank Keefner, 87, of Great Barrington died Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on January 14, 1935 in Great Barrington, son of Benjamin and Dora (Race) Keefner. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War....
Berkshire District Attorney’s Office obtains lengthy prison sentences for those responsible for Asiyanna Jones’ death
Pittsfield — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has obtained lengthy state prison sentences on Wednesday for those responsible for the death of 22-year-old Asiyanna Jones. Judge John Agostini sentenced Gary Linen to serve life in state prison him for murder, Carey Pilot to serve 15 to 20 years...
