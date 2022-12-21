BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers COVID vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare & Co.; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark

The early 1900s postcard shown above features “Chestnutwood,” a handsome house on Maple Avenue in Great Barrington once owned by inventor William Stanley. In 1885, Stanley built the first practical Alternating Current (AC) transformer. The following year, in Great Barrington, he demonstrated the first complete system of high voltage AC transmission, consisting of generators, transformers, and transmission lines. He later patented an internationally popular, break-resistant vacuum bottle (Stanley Bottle), and it is still manufactured today.

