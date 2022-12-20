ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, ND

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
keyzradio.com

Some Notable Williston Businesses That Closed In 2022

There is no doubt that times have been tough for all businesses in the Mon-Dak region. Fuel prices, shipping challenges, tighter budgets and more have things tough. Throw in the pandemic, higher rent, and hiring issues, and things are even tougher. Sadly, several businesses have shut their doors for good...
WILLISTON, ND
keyzradio.com

The Coldest Days In Williston North Dakota’s History

Winter officially started on Wednesday, and it has been a brutal few days leading up to the winter solstice. We have all been shoveling endlessly, and keep adding layers because of all the artic air blowing through the region. We all that we have gone through so far, you might be wondering if we have set any record lows so far. As of today, it appears not. So, it's time to look go over all the records and look at the coldest days for Williston.
WILLISTON, ND
KFYR-TV

Not following policy, insubordination led to Williston elementary principal being placed on leave

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston elementary principal has filed his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. Robert Smith has worked for several years at Round Prairie, Garden Valley and Bakken Elementary. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October and the school board voted to consider discharging him on December 5.
WILLISTON, ND
wdayradionow.com

Williston Principal resigns after being placed on leave

(Williston, ND) -- A Williston elementary principal is resigning after being placed on leave. Robert Smith submitted his voluntary resignation to the Williston Basin School District this week. He was placed on paid administrative leave in October, and an investigation found he had violated federal special education laws, state laws, and school policies.
KFYR-TV

Suspect and victim identified in Williston attempted murder-suicide case

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Police Department has released the names of the people involved in an attempted murder-suicide Tuesday night. Officers say 48-year-old John Fuhrmann shot his wife, 59-year-old Jodee Fuhrmann in the head following a verbal argument. John was found by police with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
WILLISTON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy