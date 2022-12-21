Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO