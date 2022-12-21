Read full article on original website
Body found on Ashland, WI roadway Thursday
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Thursday morning authorities were called to a body found on the road in Ashland, WI. At 8:19 a.m. Ashland Police and Ashland Fire Department responded to the call on Junction Road between Turner Road and Sanborn Avenue. At the scene, police found the man...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth police seeking help for missing Duluth woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the publics assistance in locating 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was last seen in the area of Mesaba and E 9th St. She also suffers from dementia. Poole is described as a 150-pound, 5′1″ black female. She...
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
FOX 21 Online
City Of Duluth ‘Prepared To Respond’ To Upcoming Storm, May Request Amsoil Arena As Warming Center
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth issued a news release around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday outlining how they are prepared for the upcoming storm. Phil Jents, the city’s communications and policy officer, said the city is particularly concerned about the extreme cold combined with the potential for wide-spread power outages from high winds. Jents said the city could be forced to ask the DECC to open AMSOIL Arena as an emergency evacuation site for residents out of power. For the complete news release, see below.
Godfather’s Pizza Is Returning To Duluth With Several Locations
If you grew up in Duluth, then there are several pizza places you likely remember that are no longer open in the area. Restaurants like Shakey's Pizza, Happy Joes, Rocky Rococo and Godfather's were places I remember getting pizza while growing up and now one of those is returning, albeit in a different form.
boreal.org
Duluth's London Road is rounding out
The infamous London Road is facing some changes. The development of three new roundabouts on 26th, 40th and 60th avenues east, was the talk of the town tonight at MnDot’s virtual meeting with the public. “We took a deeper dive into the road and roundabout alternatives to review the...
northernnewsnow.com
Strong winds and lake effect snow continue through Saturday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies, strong winds, and bitter cold. The winds won’t be letting up tonight either! Heavy lake-effect snow will continue along the South Shore. A gravity wave in Douglas and Bayfield counties will diminish and we should just see the heaviest snow from Ashland to Gogebic counties. Lows will be in the single digits below zero with wind chills in the 20′s and 30′s below zero. Some gusts could reach 60mph.
northernnewsnow.com
MnDOT & WisDOT warning travelers ahead of holiday
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth St. Luke’s top baby names of 2022 revealed
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Hundreds of babies were born at St. Luke’s Birthing Center over the last year. Nearly 800 babies were born at the Duluth hospital from Dec. 1, 2021 through Nov. 30, 2022. Parents were very creative with naming their children over the year. Six...
northernnewsnow.com
Anonymous donor delivers Christmas Miracle Duluth Salvation Army
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Arrowhead, Wisconsin, Buhl
Airlines start issuing travel waivers for MSP as blizzard bears down on Minnesota
Airlines have started issuing travel waivers to those flying to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, and Rochester and Duluth airports ahead of this week's life-threatening blizzard. Major airlines are announcing they will be offering free changes to flights in and out of Minnesota between Wednesday and Friday, when the state...
FOX 21 Online
Customers Wait Hours at Duluth Post Office
DULUTH, Minn. – A line of people wrapped all the way around the interior of the post office, eagerly waiting for their deliveries. When we stopped by around 2 PM on Monday, people at the end of the line say they had been waiting for over three hours. A...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Missing Woman Found Dead Outside
DULUTH, Minn. — A woman who recently went missing has been found dead, according to the Duluth Police Department. 71-year-old Diane Pool, who suffered from dementia was last seen around Mesaba and East 9th Street in Duluth, with no shoes or a jacket. Friday she was found outside, dead.
northernnewsnow.com
New license plates introduced to raise awareness for missing, murdered indigenous relatives
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, in collaboration with the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, launched new Tribal license plates at a ceremony held in Carlton Tuesday morning. The MMIR (missing and murdered Indigenous relatives) and MMIW (missing and murdered Indigenous...
Minnesota Man Involved in Double Murder-Suicide in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City. Rowell...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth road rage incident leads to gunfire
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth police are investigating after they say a road rage incident escalated to gunfire in the Morgan Park neighborhood Monday night. Police tell us they were called to a home near 87th Avenue West and Edward Street around 7 p.m. Officers found someone who...
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Salvation Army receives 2 donations, 1 anonymous
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was still behind on their yearly goal by $70,000. After hearing the non-profit wasn’t going to make their goal during a broadcast of Northern News Now, an anonymous couple decided to step up and help them. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Northern News Now viewer Donates $50,000 to Duluth Salvation Army
The anonymous donor called the Salvation Army Thursday morning to tell the non-profit that he and his wife heard about the fundraising deficit. He said that they would like to stop in Friday with a check for $50,000 to go toward the red kettle campaign.
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing 71-year-old woman found dead
UPDATE 3:30 p.m. - Officials say that they found the missing 71-year-old woman. Diane Poole was found dead Thursday afternoon. No foul play is suspected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Poole’s family and friends. DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is seeking the...
