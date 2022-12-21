Read full article on original website
TikTok star Boogie B killed in New Orleans grocery store shooting
TikTok star Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell was shot and killed by a stray bullet Friday while Christmas shopping with his grandmother, his heartbroken mom revealed — as she railed against the leaders of the Democrat-run city. Montrell’s mother confirmed Saturday that the 43-year-old social media personality and comedian was the man killed while sitting in a car parked in the Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District around 4:07 p.m. the afternoon before. The devastated mom blasted crime in Louisiana’s most populated city — and the leaders who need to “do their jobs.” “My son was not just the victim of a stray...
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
How It’s a Wonderful Life went from box office failure to Christmas classic
Before James Stewart was sent off to fight in the Second World War, he was one of Hollywood’s biggest movie stars. He’d appeared in 28 films, had been nominated for an Oscar for Mr Smith Goes to Washington, and even won one for Best Actor a year later for The Philadelphia Story. He was riding high.But after spending three years fighting the Nazis in the US Air Force, the 37-year-old returned home in 1945 to find that everything had changed. His contract with MGM had run out, his agent had left the movie business, and he was suffering from what...
Still broke? Influencers think you’re just not ‘manifesting’ money hard enough
On TikTok, a young woman is claiming that she’s “done gatekeeping”. She wants to tell us the one affirmation she uses to make “hella money”. In typically self-assured style, she reels off a single sentence, one she claims has been answered over and over again by the universe. “I get paid to exist,” she says. “My existence pays for itself.” Nearly 150,000 people have liked it. Among an array of adulatory comments, one less impressed take cuts through: “You have 1.9 million followers, of course you get paid to exist”.The subtle art of achieving health, wealth, happiness and your deepest...
