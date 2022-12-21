ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamara Braun Exits ‘Days Of Our Lives’ & Ends Latest Stint As Ava Vitali

By Armando Tinoco
 3 days ago
Tamara Braun is leaving Days of Our Lives after almost two years in her most recent run on the NBC soap. The actor, who plays the role of Ava Vitali, confirmed her exit in a post on Instagram.

“Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote. “Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years. Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love.”

Braun originally joined DOOL back in 2008 in the role of Ava who was connected to Stephen Nichols’ character Steve Johnson. Her portrayal of Ava gave her, her first Daytime Emmy award in 2009 in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category. She would return briefly to the soap in 2011 as Taylor Walker, taking over Natalia Livingston.

Braun reprised her role of Ava in 2015 when DOOL was celebrating its 50th anniversary. She would once again leave in 2016. Her latest run on the NBC show in the character of Ava started again in November 2020 and up until 2022.

As of now, it is not known what Braun is up to next. She has previously starred in other soaps like All My Children as Reese Williams and in General Hospital where she played Carly Corinthos and Kim Nero in separate runs.

Watch Braun’s video below in tribute to her time on DOOL .

