ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteman Air Force Base, MO

Air Force grounds entire B-2 fleet ahead of traditional Rose Bowl flyover

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZeP4_0jpflI1R00

The Air Force has grounded its entire fleet of B-2 stealth bombers following an emergency landing and fire earlier this month, and none of the strategic aircraft will perform flyovers at this year’s college bowl games.

A bomber experienced an in-flight malfunction on Dec. 10, forcing it to make an emergency landing at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri, where it caught fire. The fire was extinguished and there were no injuries.

The standdown is significant in that there are fewer than 20 stealth bombers in the entire fleet and the aircraft provides, along with the B-52 Stratofortress, the air leg of the nation’s nuclear triad. The B-2 has been regularly deployed to the Indo-Pacific and more recently to Europe as a show of force. During the standdown the entire fleet will be inspected, 509th Bomb Wing spokeswoman Air Force Master Sgt. Beth Del Vecchio said.

The B-2 was scheduled to fly over the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game but it will be replaced by the B-1 Lancer, the 509th Bomb Wing said in a statement.

The B-2 stealth bomber took its first flight in 1989 and its flying-wing design formed the base of its eventual replacement, the B-21 Raider, which was introduced this month . The B-21 is scheduled to make its first flight next year.

In Sept. 2021 another B-2 at Whiteman had to make an emergency landing after the hydraulics system failed, resulting in the bomber’s landing gear collapsing. The bomber’s left wing dragged for about a mile before the aircraft came to a halt, resulting in at least $10 million in damage to the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Woman killed in 8-vehicle Anaheim pileup crash

One person was killed and 10 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim on Thursday afternoon. The major crash involved eight vehicles and happened at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road around 2:16 p.m., said Anaheim Police. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while 10 others were injured, said […]
ANAHEIM, CA
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
CNET

US Air Force at 75: These Are the Aircraft It's Flown

The wild blue yonder has been the domain of the US Air Force for decades. In this slideshow, we're taking a 75th anniversary tour of the aircraft that Air Force pilots have flown, from the late 1940s to the present day. Pictured here are F-16 Fighting Falcons flying in tight...
CNN

Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft

The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman remains on life support after being shot on 101 Freeway in Tarzana

A 26-year-old woman remains on life support, fighting to survive after being shot while driving on the 101 Freeway in Tarzana last Saturday. Multiple bullets were fired toward Ronni Newt’s vehicle, with one bullet striking her in the head, authorities said. Instead of spending the holidays with her family, Ronni remains in a coma at […]
KTLA

60-year-old woman killed in Pasadena fight: Police

A 60-year-old woman is dead after a fight with another woman in Pasadena Thursday afternoon, according to the Pasadena Police Department. The altercation in the 400 block of North Los Robles Avenue was reported at about 4:40 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found Pasadena resident Corina Monroy “suffering from head trauma” in a parking […]
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

2 suspects get away after Hollywood high-speed pursuit

Two suspects managed to evade police after a pursuit through Hollywood and on the 101 Freeway Thursday afternoon. It is unclear where the chase began, but the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood gang unit was pursuing the driver for apparently having a gun, officials said. A passenger was also in the vehicle. The driver the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

93K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy