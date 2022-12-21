ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.
The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Same Old Story, Same Old Ending: Carolina Wins, 4-3 in OT

A few things pretty much can be taken for granted when the Pittsburgh Penguins face Carolina. They will be relatively low-scoring. And the Hurricanes ultimately will win. They’ve done it in all three meetings this season, and always by one goal, including a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.
The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled before the Penguins’ road trip to Florida and Carolina last week, but did not dress for any of the four games they played while he was on the roster. Friedman, 26, has...
Here’s Why Penguins Are Scoring Power-Play Goals

There’s a pretty simple formula for scoring power-play goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know it well. They just didn’t follow it much until the past few weeks. And it showed in the results. Now, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the idea of sending pucks and bodies to the net...
PHN Blog: The Penguins Anger is Good, Trade Market Primer

The Pittsburgh Penguins began the holiday break on Thursday night, but did so in a foul mood after a 4-3 OT loss to the division rival Carolina Hurricanes. The loss was far from a low point this season, but there was ample discontent at missing another chance to beat the division leaders, and how the game ended.
