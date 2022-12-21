The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO