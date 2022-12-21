Read full article on original website
Angry Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘My Fault. 100%’
The Pittsburgh Penguins lasted a mere 23 seconds in overtime and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in five days, 4-3 in OT at PPG Paints Arena. In both games, the Penguins lost third-period leads. The game was three periods that looked like three different games. There...
Dan’s Daily: Leafs Look for Big Trade, Penguins’ Loser Points
‘Twas the day before Christmas, and all through hockey, every GM was calling, even Lamoriello. The NHL rosters, like our bones, are frozen, but on the 27th, there could be some exciting movement on the NHL trade front. The Toronto Maple Leafs are big-game hunting for a top-six forward. Alex Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe and claimed second on the NHL All-Time goals list, and the Pittsburgh Penguins are playing exceptionally well … until they get to overtime.
Alex Ovechkin scores twice to pass Gordie Howe on NHL’s all-time goals list
Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey’s most hallowed records.
Molinari: Letang’s New Dimension, O’Connor’s Blunder
Kris Letang changed during his recent time away from the Pittsburgh Penguins, when he missed five games after suffering a stroke in late November. No surprise there. It makes sense that going through something of that nature would affect a person, especially when it’s the second time it has happened.
Too Cold? Not for Steelers LB T.J. Watt
The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker isn't afraid of the winter storm headed to the game.
Frozen temperatures crushing Steelers ticket prices for Immaculate Reception, Franco Harris celebration
The arctic blast covering most of the United States is crushing the secondhand ticket market for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Even though both teams are 6-8 and in need of miracles to make the playoffs, the game still figured to be a draw as the Steelers were set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception as well as officially retire Franco Harris' No. 32 during a ceremony.
Steelers Legendary QB Ben Roethlisberger Posts Tribute To Fallen Legend Franco Harris
Everyone woke up to the sad news that Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris passed away Wednesday morning at 72 years old. We were just days away until the 50-year anniversary of his “Immaculate Reception” was going to be celebrated at Acrisure Stadium. Furthermore, the game is against none other than the Las Vegas Raiders.
Same Old Story, Same Old Ending: Carolina Wins, 4-3 in OT
A few things pretty much can be taken for granted when the Pittsburgh Penguins face Carolina. They will be relatively low-scoring. And the Hurricanes ultimately will win. They’ve done it in all three meetings this season, and always by one goal, including a 4-3 overtime decision at PPG Paints Arena Thursday night.
‘Drag Us Into the Fight,’ Jason Zucker Full of Energy … and Mouth (+)
So, this is the Jason Zucker that former Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford chased for almost a year before finally getting the LW on Feb. 10, 2020. Zucker brings energy, intense puck pressure, a bit of grit, now a fair amount of points, and apparently a lot of mouth, too.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 21 with with Nate Repensky and Jimmy Murphy
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 21 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith, Nate Repensky (Twitter: @ratenepensky00) and Jimmy Murphy (Twitter: @MurphysLaw74) from Boston Hockey Now preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame; Inside the Loss to Carolina
From ice level at PPG Paints Arena, Dan Kingerski shares what he saw on the ice and what he felt in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room after the Penguins’ second loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in five days. The Penguins lost in OT, 4-3, at PPG Paints Arena. Get...
Penguins Return Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have returned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He was recalled before the Penguins’ road trip to Florida and Carolina last week, but did not dress for any of the four games they played while he was on the roster. Friedman, 26, has...
Here’s Why Penguins Are Scoring Power-Play Goals
There’s a pretty simple formula for scoring power-play goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins know it well. They just didn’t follow it much until the past few weeks. And it showed in the results. Now, there’s nothing ground-breaking about the idea of sending pucks and bodies to the net...
REMATCH Penguins vs. Hurricanes Game 33: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-4) get their rematch with the Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. On Sunday, Carolina ended the Penguins’ seven-game winning streak with a 3-2 win at PNC Arena. The Penguins had a 2-1 third period lead but could not hold it. It is...
Penguins Practice: Dumoulin Stands Out; Injuries Update
CRANBERRY — Brian Dumoulin was easy to pick out during the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex Wednesday. After all, he was the only one wearing a red jersey. It was not, however, a no-contact jersey. It was a no-goal one. Scoring goals, of course, never...
PHN Blog: The Penguins Anger is Good, Trade Market Primer
The Pittsburgh Penguins began the holiday break on Thursday night, but did so in a foul mood after a 4-3 OT loss to the division rival Carolina Hurricanes. The loss was far from a low point this season, but there was ample discontent at missing another chance to beat the division leaders, and how the game ended.
