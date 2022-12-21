Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Advocate
DCHD welcomes new commissioner to start new year
DARKE COUNTY — Jan. 1 brings not only a new beginning to the year, but a new era to the Darke County Health District. Jordan Francis, MPH, will then take the reins as the county’s new Health Commissioner following Dr. Terrence Holman’s 37-year tenure. Francis earned his...
Daily Advocate
Wreath sponsorship now equals two next year
GREENVILLE — Wreaths Across America is once again matching all wreaths sponsored between Dec. 17-Jan. 15, 2023. For each wreath sponsored, an additional wreath is free. This program has been instrumental for Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to be able to place a wreath on each of the 1,602 veteran’s graves at Greenville Union Cemetery the past several years.
Daily Advocate
Your View
On behalf of the Office of the Bishop we want to thank first off out Safety Service Director Ryan Delk for hearing us we the people and investing in the community of Greenville, Ohio. We were unable to attend the council meeting on 12-20-2022 due to conflict of schedule or we would have been there.
Daily Advocate
Santa surprise child on Rumpke route
GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling driver Ray Perkins once again got into the holiday spirit and traded in his reflective vest for a Santa suit. Perkins is known for going above and beyond for his customers and took it upon himself to surprise one of his biggest fans on his route with a tricycle this holiday season.
Daily Advocate
Active Day stuffs stockings
Over the past couple of months, Active Day individuals have been busy stuffing 200 stockings for the Darke County Animal Shelter and Humane Society. The group held a fundraiser meal to help purchase items to fill the stockings for all the fur babies that are in the shelters. A big thank you goes out to Rural King for their generous donation of gift cards that helped purchase goodies for the stockings.
Daily Advocate
BPL hosts BINGO on Your Break
BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding a special BINGO on Your Break on Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m. This free event is open for students in grades k-5. They will have popcorn and hot chocolate available along with prizes for everyone. Parents, this may be your only chance for some peace and quiet before school starts again in January.
Daily Advocate
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Roscoe is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit, lie down, and loves treats and kids! He is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Roscoe doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Daily Advocate
Miami County deploys more deputies
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
Daily Advocate
Christmas lessons and trivia
Recently, I watched a 2011 movie called “The Twelve Days of Christmas’. The plot was like “Groundhog’s Day” in the fact the main character, Kate, was caught repeating Christmas Eve. Kate was a self-absorbed woman oblivious to the feelings of others. She wanted desperately to win back her former boyfriend, even though she had a blind date with Miles, on Christmas Eve.
Daily Advocate
FM Homecoming Court
Franklin-Monroe High School held its annual Homecoming Crowning Ceremony at the high school on Friday, Dec. 16 on the basketball court. Crowned King and Queen were: King Cason Yount and Queen Sadie Bowser. Members of the court were: Prince and Princess: Lilly Paul and Maddox Fast; Freshman attendants: DJ Jamison and Caydance Nichols; Sophomore attendants: Trey Wilson and Allie Muhlenkamp, Junior attendants: Gage Wackler and Natalie Suter; and King and Queen contestants: Zoe Brookey, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Avery Hosler, Layni Norris, Gavin Tucker, Drew Kniese, Cason Yount, Brayden Cable, and Blake Addis.
Daily Advocate
Fourth quarter surge leads Bradford boys’ basketball past Franklin Monroe
BRADFORD — It was a close game for the first three quarters, but the Bradford High School boys’ basketball team stifled Franklin Monroe High School in the fourth quarter to win 53-37 on Dec. 20. Bradford head coach Jay Hall said Franklin Monroe came out and executed while...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum boys’ basketball fights past Mississinawa Valley for win
UNION CITY — The Trojans went to Mississinawa Valley and defeated the Blackhawks, 57-33, on Dec. 20. It was a game where Arcanum’s leading scorer, senior Nick Sharritts, was not available for the whole game. Sharritts got into foul trouble. His teammates were able to make up the...
Daily Advocate
Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs
GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
