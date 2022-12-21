Read full article on original website
DCHD welcomes new commissioner to start new year
DARKE COUNTY — Jan. 1 brings not only a new beginning to the year, but a new era to the Darke County Health District. Jordan Francis, MPH, will then take the reins as the county’s new Health Commissioner following Dr. Terrence Holman’s 37-year tenure. Francis earned his...
Troy Hayner will host Bley Hack
TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. The exhibit of paintings by local artist, Bley Hack will be on display Jan. 6 through Feb. 13. An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artist and gain insight into her work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.
GTI raises over $50,000 for United Way
GREENVILLE — Greenville Technology, Inc. held its annual United Way campaign in October 2022.The committee was led by Justine Berry, human resources associate, and Hope Eyer, MTNA senior purchasing technician. During the four-week campaign, GTI was able to raise a record high $51,829.60 for Darke County United Way and...
Arcanum honors students
Students of the Month for December from Arcanum High School are Nate Kessler and Lani Hollinger. Selections were made by the faculty on the basis of accountability, honesty, and service demonstrated at Arcanum High School. Kessler was selected because of the service he demonstrates each day. He led in organizing the pop tab collection. Hollinger was nominated because of the effort and service that she demonstrates in class each day. She consistently is willing to help others and always strives to do her best. The Student of the Month program is sponsored by Chick-Fil-A and McDonald’s.
Your View
On behalf of the Office of the Bishop we want to thank first off out Safety Service Director Ryan Delk for hearing us we the people and investing in the community of Greenville, Ohio. We were unable to attend the council meeting on 12-20-2022 due to conflict of schedule or we would have been there.
Active Day helps Santa
Individuals at Active Day/PCS have been very busy being Santa’s helper this holiday season. The group had a fundraiser meal that consisted of a Taco Salad and cookie. The group then used the money raised for gift cards. Those gift cards were given to the Boys & Girls Club of Greenville. Tom Jenkins, director of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club accepted the donation.
Council hears report on cameras and drug dog
GREENVILLE — At a recent Greenville City Council meeting, Bishop Lee Bowling addressed council and encouraged them to purchase body cameras for the Greenville Police Department. At Tuesday’s meeting of Greenville City Council, Greenville Police Lt. Dean Flannery presented the bids he received from Motorola and the cost the city could face if the council decides to purchase body cameras for all officers.
Active Day stuffs stockings
Over the past couple of months, Active Day individuals have been busy stuffing 200 stockings for the Darke County Animal Shelter and Humane Society. The group held a fundraiser meal to help purchase items to fill the stockings for all the fur babies that are in the shelters. A big thank you goes out to Rural King for their generous donation of gift cards that helped purchase goodies for the stockings.
Santa surprise child on Rumpke route
GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling driver Ray Perkins once again got into the holiday spirit and traded in his reflective vest for a Santa suit. Perkins is known for going above and beyond for his customers and took it upon himself to surprise one of his biggest fans on his route with a tricycle this holiday season.
BPL hosts BINGO on Your Break
BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding a special BINGO on Your Break on Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m. This free event is open for students in grades k-5. They will have popcorn and hot chocolate available along with prizes for everyone. Parents, this may be your only chance for some peace and quiet before school starts again in January.
Miami County deploys more deputies
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
Adoptable Pet of the Week
DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Roscoe is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit, lie down, and loves treats and kids! He is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Roscoe doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs
GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
Christmas lessons and trivia
Recently, I watched a 2011 movie called “The Twelve Days of Christmas’. The plot was like “Groundhog’s Day” in the fact the main character, Kate, was caught repeating Christmas Eve. Kate was a self-absorbed woman oblivious to the feelings of others. She wanted desperately to win back her former boyfriend, even though she had a blind date with Miles, on Christmas Eve.
