Dayton, OH

Daily Advocate

Troy Hayner will host Bley Hack

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present Viriditas: Paintings by Bley Hack. The exhibit of paintings by local artist, Bley Hack will be on display Jan. 6 through Feb. 13. An artist reception is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attending the reception is a wonderful way to meet the artist and gain insight into her work and process. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.
TROY, OH
Daily Advocate

Taking on out of state landlords; fighting for Ohio renters

Whenever there’s a problem in the economy that hurts families and drives up prices, there’s a good chance you’ll find a Wall Street scheme causing it or taking advantage of it or making it worse. And that’s exactly what’s happening in our housing market. Private...
OHIO STATE
Daily Advocate

DCHD welcomes new commissioner to start new year

DARKE COUNTY — Jan. 1 brings not only a new beginning to the year, but a new era to the Darke County Health District. Jordan Francis, MPH, will then take the reins as the county’s new Health Commissioner following Dr. Terrence Holman’s 37-year tenure. Francis earned his...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Wreath sponsorship now equals two next year

GREENVILLE — Wreaths Across America is once again matching all wreaths sponsored between Dec. 17-Jan. 15, 2023. For each wreath sponsored, an additional wreath is free. This program has been instrumental for Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution to be able to place a wreath on each of the 1,602 veteran’s graves at Greenville Union Cemetery the past several years.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Santa surprise child on Rumpke route

GREENVILLE — Rumpke Waste & Recycling driver Ray Perkins once again got into the holiday spirit and traded in his reflective vest for a Santa suit. Perkins is known for going above and beyond for his customers and took it upon himself to surprise one of his biggest fans on his route with a tricycle this holiday season.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Your View

On behalf of the Office of the Bishop we want to thank first off out Safety Service Director Ryan Delk for hearing us we the people and investing in the community of Greenville, Ohio. We were unable to attend the council meeting on 12-20-2022 due to conflict of schedule or we would have been there.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

GTI raises over $50,000 for United Way

GREENVILLE — Greenville Technology, Inc. held its annual United Way campaign in October 2022.The committee was led by Justine Berry, human resources associate, and Hope Eyer, MTNA senior purchasing technician. During the four-week campaign, GTI was able to raise a record high $51,829.60 for Darke County United Way and...
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Active Day helps Santa

Individuals at Active Day/PCS have been very busy being Santa’s helper this holiday season. The group had a fundraiser meal that consisted of a Taco Salad and cookie. The group then used the money raised for gift cards. Those gift cards were given to the Boys & Girls Club of Greenville. Tom Jenkins, director of the Greenville Boys & Girls Club accepted the donation.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog from the Darke County Animal Shelter in need of a caring home. Welcome Roscoe! Roscoe came to the shelter as a stray, so knowledge is limited to what staff have observed. Roscoe is believed to be a five-year-old intact male Terrier mix. Roscoe knows how to sit, lie down, and loves treats and kids! He is a big cuddle bug who enjoys attention. Roscoe doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Roscoe did great for his bath, nail trim, and exam where he weighed in at 57.2 pounds and was given bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Miami County deploys more deputies

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying additional deputies for the upcoming Christmas and New Years holidays. The extra traffic enforcement commenced earlier this month and will conclude in January 2023. The additional deputies will be targeting high crash roadways and roadways that have high...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

BPL hosts BINGO on Your Break

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library will be holding a special BINGO on Your Break on Thursday, Dec. 29, 1-3 p.m. This free event is open for students in grades k-5. They will have popcorn and hot chocolate available along with prizes for everyone. Parents, this may be your only chance for some peace and quiet before school starts again in January.
BRADFORD, OH
Daily Advocate

Council hears report on cameras and drug dog

GREENVILLE — At a recent Greenville City Council meeting, Bishop Lee Bowling addressed council and encouraged them to purchase body cameras for the Greenville Police Department. At Tuesday’s meeting of Greenville City Council, Greenville Police Lt. Dean Flannery presented the bids he received from Motorola and the cost the city could face if the council decides to purchase body cameras for all officers.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

Christmas lessons and trivia

Recently, I watched a 2011 movie called “The Twelve Days of Christmas’. The plot was like “Groundhog’s Day” in the fact the main character, Kate, was caught repeating Christmas Eve. Kate was a self-absorbed woman oblivious to the feelings of others. She wanted desperately to win back her former boyfriend, even though she had a blind date with Miles, on Christmas Eve.
VERSAILLES, OH
Daily Advocate

Probate/Juvenile Court closed Friday

GREENVILLE — Due to extreme weather being forecast, and for the safety of its employees, the Darke County Probate/Juvenile Court will be closed this Friday, Dec. 23. The Court is also scheduled to be closed Monday as the previously-declared Christmas holiday by Darke County. If any member of the public needs a marriage license, please make arrangements to visit the Probate Court by the end of business, 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 22.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Baker sentenced to 11 years for drugs

GREENVILLE — Seth S. Baker was sentenced to 11 years for drugs. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Baker, 32, of Muncie, Ind., entered a guilty plea to the amended charge of one count of possession of fentanyl, a felony of the first degree. As part of the plea agreement, the major drug offense due the quantity of drugs was dropped and count two and three were dismissed.
GREENVILLE, OH
Daily Advocate

FM Homecoming Court

Franklin-Monroe High School held its annual Homecoming Crowning Ceremony at the high school on Friday, Dec. 16 on the basketball court. Crowned King and Queen were: King Cason Yount and Queen Sadie Bowser. Members of the court were: Prince and Princess: Lilly Paul and Maddox Fast; Freshman attendants: DJ Jamison and Caydance Nichols; Sophomore attendants: Trey Wilson and Allie Muhlenkamp, Junior attendants: Gage Wackler and Natalie Suter; and King and Queen contestants: Zoe Brookey, Jaliyah Nichols, Sadie Bowser, Avery Hosler, Layni Norris, Gavin Tucker, Drew Kniese, Cason Yount, Brayden Cable, and Blake Addis.
FRANKLIN, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum boys’ basketball fights past Mississinawa Valley for win

UNION CITY — The Trojans went to Mississinawa Valley and defeated the Blackhawks, 57-33, on Dec. 20. It was a game where Arcanum’s leading scorer, senior Nick Sharritts, was not available for the whole game. Sharritts got into foul trouble. His teammates were able to make up the...
ARCANUM, OH
Daily Advocate

Big first half leads Patriots basketball past Tigers

ANSONIA — The Tri-Village High School boys’ basketball team defeated Ansonia High School, 69-48, on Dec. 20 at Ansonia. Tri-Village head coach Josh Sagester said it was a total team effort during the win. “Defensively, we rebounded the ball well and shared the ball well. All players on...
ANSONIA, OH

