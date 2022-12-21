ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna, PA

Trinity boys & girls defeat Susquehanna Township

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPCK8_0jpfigu800

(WHTM) — Trinity boys and girls basketball both earned wins over Susquehanna Township on Tuesday evening. The Shamrock boys, who were on the road against Hanna, played the first half close until opening the game up in the second half and winning comfortably 77-44. The Rocks remain undefeated this season.

Meanwhile, the Trinity girls were locked in a close four-point game in the fourth quarter, but pulled away to secure a 57-40 victory. Mandy Roman scored a game-high 21 points in the win and Natalie Freed added 18 points for the Shamrocks.

The Trinity girls team has a quick turnaround and is back at home on Wednesday against Columbia. Meanwhile, the boys will take on Steel High at home on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Another round of winter weather on the way

This afternoon, widespread rain is likely. Rain could be heavy at times, amounting to .50" to 1.50". Temperatures will slowly rise to the low 40s by evening. Tonight, scattered showers are possible, with patchy fog, and temperatures near 50 degrees. Alert Day on Friday. An arctic front will blow through...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
WBRE

Three men face drug charges after traffic stops on I-81

LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police conducted separate traffic stops on Interstate 81 resulting in the arrest of three men who now face multiple drug charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 9 around 3:50 p.m. troopers pulled over a man on I-81 south in Susquehanna County. Police say there were indicators […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy