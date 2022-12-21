ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Last minute final exam changes, blizzard force UW students to hustle home for holidays

By Arman Rahman
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E37a5_0jpfhPoS00

MADISON, Wis. — Even though the University of Wisconsin-Madison will be open through Friday as usual , many professors adjusted or canceled their exams so students could safely travel ahead of the winter storm. But it still resulted in a scramble to find last-minute flights or buses.

“I am trying to get out!” said freshman Matthew Shapiro, escaping the worst of winter for his sunny home in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

He wasn’t the only one. The Coach bus stop on Dayton and Lake streets was filled with students, suitcases in tow, hustling home for the holidays Tuesday afternoon.

“My professor was very good at being accommodating, he moved the final online,” said Joey Babson, a sophomore heading to O’Hare for a flight home to Boston. “It’s been a little bit of a hassle but I was able to find a flight pretty easily.”

Freshman Hannah Angsten had no idea what she was in for when she got the message from her professor.

“When he canceled my final, I was like yeah, I should leave immediately pretty much,” she said.

“This is my first time obviously living in the Midwest so I wasn’t really aware of it, but my dad is from here so he was kind of like checking up and he told me like yesterday and I was a little worried,” she added.

Like many other students, that was the out she needed to escape delayed or canceled flights , or road travel that could prove dangerous later in the week.

“I didn’t want to stay and risk getting stuck in Chicago or anything,” Angsten said.

But not every student got that early Christmas present.

“I know some who might be trapped here until Christmas,” Shapiro said.

RELATED: Badgers women’s hoops moves up tip time for Thursday game due to snow

In a statement to News 3 Now Tuesday, campus officials said “it’s not possible for UW to reschedule or change the Thursday exam period to accommodate travel issues on Friday or beyond,” but students should contact professors directly with concerns.

At the time Shapiro was boarding the bus, his friend Penny Berens and her friends Olivia Smith and Jen Albero still had finals planned for Wednesday.

They panicked when they couldn’t get in touch with their instructor to change it.

“We were really worried, we were freaking out,” they said in a zoom interview with News 3 Now Tuesday night.

While studying late Monday into Tuesday, they made a TikTok video complaining about being stranded due to finals.

“When we made that TikTok it was because our professor hadn’t responded yet, so [Olivia] was going to just skip her exam, take a 0, so she could get a flight home,” Berens said.

The video blew up with hundreds of other students sharing the same problem.

“A lot of students around us on our floor and stuff are freaking out about their Thursday flights that they can get canceled,” Berens said.

Their professor eventually responded and made accommodations, but the three still have to take a long 2 a.m. bus ride.

That’s longer for Minnesota-bound Berens. “I couldn’t get a direct bus because there was just none left. So makes a ton of stops so it’s like a six-and-a-half-hour drive.”

Still, they don’t fault the university for Mother Nature’s wrench being thrown into their plans.

“It’s going to be a long winter travel day but we’re really lucky we figured it out,” Smith said. “And it’ll be worth it after pulling an all-nighter that we’re home. But it’s definitely not ideal.”

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is a very unique situation:’ City of Madison extends deadline to remove snow and ice amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — For the first time in at least ten years, the City of Madison has extended the deadline to clear snow and ice off sidewalks surrounding homes until Sunday at 12 p.m. due to the winter storm. “This is a very unique situation,” city housing inspection supervisor JoseMaria Donoso said. “We don’t want people to go outside to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison family struggles to stay warm due to heating issue: ‘I feel like there is no hope’

MADISON, Wis — From water damage to issues with heating and a back-and-forth with the property manager to get it resolved, one family has gone through lots of utility issues during a week where it’s heavily relied on. Chitaqua Willis says she’s had issues heating her apartment at Tree Lane on Madison’s west side at the same time temperatures have...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Families flock to Wisconsin Dells amid dropping temperatures

‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing crews to work through the night across Dane. Johnson says plowing efforts will start at midnight city-wide, asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. ‘Conditions continue to change,’ say officials preparing...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wortfm.org

Winter Blizzard Zips Toward Wisconsin, Impacting Holiday Travel

The National Weather Services has issued a Winter Weather Warning from now until 6AM Saturday morning for Dane County. Additionally, the entire state of Wisconsin will be under either a Winter Weather Watch or Warning by tomorrow night. On top of three to six inches of snow expected by Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in

MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Thursday night, crews statewide responded to 143 motorist assist calls since 7 a.m., as well as 87 vehicle runoffs and 75 crashes. Between...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Wis-DOT issues stay at home warning for Friday

(The Center Square) -- The state of Wisconsin is telling folks to stay at home Friday, if they can. Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation on Wednesday urged people not to travel during the worst of Friday’s winter weather. “Travel may not be advised in some parts of the state...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Rescue team respond to reports of someone in Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams responded late Friday morning to reports that an individual was spotted in the Rock River. According to Rock Co. dispatch, multiple agencies were called around 11:40 a.m. to a stretch of the river near the 6500 block of Edgewater Driver, in Rock Township. As...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Health care workers prepare for winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Medical professionals are recommending those with non-emergency health needs consider video visits amid a winter storm expected to bring blizzard-like conditions to the Midwest. At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, staff members prepared to potentially sleep at hotels or even the hospital itself to make sure patients in need still have care throughout the storm....
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Flight delays, cancellations continue at Dane County Regional Airport amid winter storm

MADISON, Wis. — Several flights arriving and departing the Dane County Regional Airport Friday are delayed or canceled as a winter storm brings snow, strong winds and bitter cold to the region. A handful of morning departures have been canceled, however, as of 9 a.m. Friday there are no delays or cancellations for departing flights after 11 a.m. RELATED: Travelers...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign gives local family new vehicle, others Target shopping sprees

MADISON, Wis. — Two local organizations teamed up on Friday to make the holidays extra special for area families. The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County and the Black Men Coalition of Dane County gave roughly 40 families shopping sprees at Target as part of their Holiday Pay it Forward Campaign. One of the lucky families also received a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy