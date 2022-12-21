Tuesday’s high school basketball
Despite a 31-point performance, Broome falls by 20 to Hillcrest.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Allendale-Fairfax 49, Military Magnet Academy 47
Battery Creek 45, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 43
Bluffton 51, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 47
Boiling Springs 71, Chesnee 39
Bridges 42, St. Joseph 39
Brookland-Cayce 52, Camden 36
Catawba Ridge 78, Blacksburg 42
Clovis West, Calif. 60, Wilson 50
Collins Hill, Ga. 55, Marion 44
Estill 56, Landrum 53
Fort Mill 66, Union County 43
Goose Creek 70, South Florence 59
Greenville 56, Ashley Ridge 48
Hillcrest 71, Broome 51
Johnsonville 63, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 60
Lakewood 46, Pinewood Prep 44
Lexington 61, Volunteer, Tenn. 49
Logan Co., Ky. 65, Calhoun Academy 54
Lucy G. Beckham 54, Beaufort 34
Magoffin Co., Ky. 58, Wren 51
North Augusta 65, Dreher 47
Oakbrook Prep 52, York Comprehensive 41
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Wando 40
Philip Simmons 58, Socastee 46
Porter-Gaud 50, Chapin 36
Summerville 72, Greater Atlanta Christian, Ga. 42
W.J. Keenan 56, Carolina Forest 49
Wade Hampton (H) 83, Wagener-Salley 62
Woodmont 63, Easley 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Brunswick, Ga. 66, First Baptist 27
Camden 60, Miami, Fla. 37
Chapman 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 41
Colleton County 44, Baptist Hill 16
Columbia 58, Gilbert 47
Denmark-Olar 64, Edisto 16
Dutch Fork 50, James F. Byrnes 45
Emerald 44, Spartanburg 43
Fort Dorchester 52, Hanahan 19
Fountain Inn 58, Brashier Middle College 31
Gray Collegiate Academy 37, Mauldin 33
Great Falls 45, Newberry 43
Hartsville 47, Silver Bluff 43
High Point Academy 73, Calhoun County 13
Hilton Head Island 48, Lovett, Ga. 18
Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 62, Carvers Bay 39
Liberty County, Ga. 37, Bluffton 29
Martin County, Ky. 62, Battery Creek 40
Military Magnet Academy 64, Socastee 40
North Augusta 50, Dorman 32
Northside Christian 56, Loris 38
Northwestern 58, Clover 54
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48, W.J. Keenan 39
Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 51, Westwood 40
Richard Winn Academy 44, Whitmire 8
River Bluff 48, Airport 41
Shannon Forest Christian 50, Liberty 19
South Aiken 48, Midland Valley 38
South Pointe 91, Andrew Jackson 48
Southside 49, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 45
Spring Valley 45, Lexington 38
Stratford 43, James Island 19
Sumter 39, Winter Park, Fla. 32
Swansea 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 38
Timberland 50, Kingstree 49
Westview, Tenn. 67, Easley 28
Wilson 47, St. James 31
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 59, Legion Collegiate 28
Winter Haven, Fla. 67, Crestwood 34
Wren 56, Station Camp, Tenn. 16
