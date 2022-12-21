ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s high school basketball

Despite a 31-point performance, Broome falls by 20 to Hillcrest.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Allendale-Fairfax 49, Military Magnet Academy 47

Battery Creek 45, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 43

Bluffton 51, Savannah Christian Prep, Ga. 47

Boiling Springs 71, Chesnee 39

Bridges 42, St. Joseph 39

Brookland-Cayce 52, Camden 36

Catawba Ridge 78, Blacksburg 42

Clovis West, Calif. 60, Wilson 50

Collins Hill, Ga. 55, Marion 44

Estill 56, Landrum 53

Fort Mill 66, Union County 43

Goose Creek 70, South Florence 59

Greenville 56, Ashley Ridge 48

Hillcrest 71, Broome 51

Johnsonville 63, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 60

Lakewood 46, Pinewood Prep 44

Lexington 61, Volunteer, Tenn. 49

Logan Co., Ky. 65, Calhoun Academy 54

Lucy G. Beckham 54, Beaufort 34

Magoffin Co., Ky. 58, Wren 51

North Augusta 65, Dreher 47

Oakbrook Prep 52, York Comprehensive 41

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 50, Wando 40

Philip Simmons 58, Socastee 46

Porter-Gaud 50, Chapin 36

Summerville 72, Greater Atlanta Christian, Ga. 42

W.J. Keenan 56, Carolina Forest 49

Wade Hampton (H) 83, Wagener-Salley 62

Woodmont 63, Easley 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Brunswick, Ga. 66, First Baptist 27

Camden 60, Miami, Fla. 37

Chapman 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 41

Colleton County 44, Baptist Hill 16

Columbia 58, Gilbert 47

Denmark-Olar 64, Edisto 16

Dutch Fork 50, James F. Byrnes 45

Emerald 44, Spartanburg 43

Fort Dorchester 52, Hanahan 19

Fountain Inn 58, Brashier Middle College 31

Gray Collegiate Academy 37, Mauldin 33

Great Falls 45, Newberry 43

Hartsville 47, Silver Bluff 43

High Point Academy 73, Calhoun County 13

Hilton Head Island 48, Lovett, Ga. 18

Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 62, Carvers Bay 39

Liberty County, Ga. 37, Bluffton 29

Martin County, Ky. 62, Battery Creek 40

Military Magnet Academy 64, Socastee 40

North Augusta 50, Dorman 32

Northside Christian 56, Loris 38

Northwestern 58, Clover 54

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48, W.J. Keenan 39

Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 51, Westwood 40

Richard Winn Academy 44, Whitmire 8

River Bluff 48, Airport 41

Shannon Forest Christian 50, Liberty 19

South Aiken 48, Midland Valley 38

South Pointe 91, Andrew Jackson 48

Southside 49, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 45

Spring Valley 45, Lexington 38

Stratford 43, James Island 19

Sumter 39, Winter Park, Fla. 32

Swansea 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 38

Timberland 50, Kingstree 49

Westview, Tenn. 67, Easley 28

Wilson 47, St. James 31

Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 59, Legion Collegiate 28

Winter Haven, Fla. 67, Crestwood 34

Wren 56, Station Camp, Tenn. 16

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

