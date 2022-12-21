Read full article on original website
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr
Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game
For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside
The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely
The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phoenix Suns: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Nuggets
The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the smoothest start to the 2022-23 season, but they have a chance to make a big statement on Christmas when they take on the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets. With the game right around the corner, we decided it would be a good time to reveal our Suns Christmas Day predictions for this big contest.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Celtics
The Milwaukee Bucks have retaken their throne as the top team in the NBA with the Boston Celtics going through a bit of a cold stretch recently. With the two teams set to clash on Christmas Day, the Bucks could be in a prime position to further cement their status as the team to beat […] The post Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Mavericks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had smooth sledding so far in the 2022-23 season, but they are hoping that will change on Christmas Day when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two Western Conference sides will face off on the NBA’s slate of Christmas games, and with the game fast approaching, we decided it would be a good time to roll out our Mavericks Christmas Day predictions.
Memphis Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Warriors
The Memphis Grizzlies have had a strong start to the season to prove that they mean business in the Western Conference again this season. While this game initially had a lot more juice to it than it does now, the Grizzlies will get a chance to prove such on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors. With the matchup nearly upon, it seems like a good time to lay out our Grizzlies Christmas Day predictions for this highly anticipated game.
James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years
The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 […] The post James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets
Luke Doncic went ballistic on Friday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic made all sorts of history in a mind-blowing 50-point explosion that saw him join LeBron James in an elite young gun record book. Luka finished the game with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting, […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook
For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
New York Knicks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Sixers
There are some things in life that go well together, and one of those things is Christmas and basketball. Each year, the NBA has a set of high-profile games take place on Christmas Day, and this year, one of those matchups features the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to roll out our Knicks Christmas Day predictions for this big game against the Sixers.
Jalen Hurts’ injury status for Week 17 vs. Saints, revealed
The Philadelphia Eagles have been in complete control of the NFC throughout the 2022 season, and with a 13-1 record, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially wrap up the number one seed in their conference. However, they have hit a major roadblock with the recent shoulder injury that Jalen Hurts has suffered, and it has raised the levels of concern in Philadelphia pretty drastically over the past week or so.
LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets
LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season
The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson speaks out on blowing crucial FTs in loss to Bulls
Jalen Brunson just had one of his most heartbreaking moments as a member of the New York Knicks. The 26-year-old blew two crucial free throws late in the game that ended up seeing the Knicks fall to the Chicago Bulls, 118-117. To be fair, the Bulls needed an ice-cold DeMar...
Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA
New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum knows talent when he sees it. The veteran recently dropped a truth bomb on teammate and young superstar Zion Williamson, per Andscape. “You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is […] The post Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident
The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
