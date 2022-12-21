ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury

Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr

Honing in on his numbers alone against the Brooklyn Nets makes it seem like James Wiseman made a convincing case for a permanent rotation spot with the Golden State Warriors. He poured in a career-high 30 points on Wednesday night, shooting 12-of-14 from the field and draining his only 3-point attempt. Wiseman’s blend of size, […] The post James Wiseman’s career night with Warriors gets reality check from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game

For the optimists, they’ll read the headline “Luka Doncic Goes God-Mode With 50 points Vs. Rockets” with much enthusiasm. For the pessimists, they’ll likely interpret it as Doncic needing to go all-out to take down the West’s worst team. True enough, the latter one has its merits. While it’s easy to celebrate Doncic’s historic outing–a […] The post 1 reason Mavs must be alarmed after Luka Doncic’s 50-point game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside

The Brooklyn Nets completely embarrassed the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night, 143-113. Stephen Curry was out of action in this one as the former back-to-back MVP continues to rehab a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for a few weeks. There’s no denying that Steph’s absence played a key role in […] The post WATCH: Nets stars Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant have animated exchange with Warriors’ Stephen Curry fan sitting courtside appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season went from bad to worse recently with the news that Anthony Davis injured his foot. On Friday, things certainly did not get any better as it was revealed that Davis is dealing with a stress injury in his right foot, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo. Davis remains out indefinitely […] The post Anthony Davis foot injury revealed, out indefinitely appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Phoenix Suns: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Nuggets

The Phoenix Suns haven’t had the smoothest start to the 2022-23 season, but they have a chance to make a big statement on Christmas when they take on the Western Conference leading Denver Nuggets. With the game right around the corner, we decided it would be a good time to reveal our Suns Christmas Day predictions for this big contest.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks have retaken their throne as the top team in the NBA with the Boston Celtics going through a bit of a cold stretch recently. With the two teams set to clash on Christmas Day, the Bucks could be in a prime position to further cement their status as the team to beat […] The post Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Dallas Mavericks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had smooth sledding so far in the 2022-23 season, but they are hoping that will change on Christmas Day when they take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The two Western Conference sides will face off on the NBA’s slate of Christmas games, and with the game fast approaching, we decided it would be a good time to roll out our Mavericks Christmas Day predictions.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a strong start to the season to prove that they mean business in the Western Conference again this season. While this game initially had a lot more juice to it than it does now, the Grizzlies will get a chance to prove such on Christmas against the Golden State Warriors. With the matchup nearly upon, it seems like a good time to lay out our Grizzlies Christmas Day predictions for this highly anticipated game.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years

The Philadelphia 76ers continued to flourish on Friday night, winning their seventh game in a row as they beat Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers at home, 119-114. In the process, James Harden absolutely balled out and matched an epic franchise record with an insane stat line of 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 […] The post James Harden’s wild 21-assist night matches Sixers record not seen in 54 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets

Luke Doncic went ballistic on Friday night as he led the Dallas Mavericks to a 112-106 win over the Houston Rockets. Doncic made all sorts of history in a mind-blowing 50-point explosion that saw him join LeBron James in an elite young gun record book. Luka finished the game with 50 points on 17-of-30 shooting, […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic joins LeBron James in mind-blowing young gun record after 50-piece vs. Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr drops truth bomb on Warriors bleak outlook

For a team that was supposed to be mounting a strong title defense, the Golden State Warriors are looking like a team that might not even make the playoffs. With each loss, the Warriors continue to dig a deeper hole. Although head coach Steve Kerr is well aware of the uphill battle they face, he is still confident that this group can turn things around in time as per Kerith Burke of NBC Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

New York Knicks: 3 bold predictions for Christmas Day vs. Sixers

There are some things in life that go well together, and one of those things is Christmas and basketball. Each year, the NBA has a set of high-profile games take place on Christmas Day, and this year, one of those matchups features the New York Knicks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. With Christmas right around the corner, it’s time to roll out our Knicks Christmas Day predictions for this big game against the Sixers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ injury status for Week 17 vs. Saints, revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles have been in complete control of the NFC throughout the 2022 season, and with a 13-1 record, it seems like only a matter of time until they officially wrap up the number one seed in their conference. However, they have hit a major roadblock with the recent shoulder injury that Jalen Hurts has suffered, and it has raised the levels of concern in Philadelphia pretty drastically over the past week or so.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets

LeBron James had a chance to tie the game or take the lead with seconds to play against the Charlotte Hornets, but his shoe had other ideas. The Los Angeles Lakers star’s sneaker went airborne with some hangtime of its own as LeBron drove to the basket. James did get a pass off to Dennis […] The post LeBron James shoe disaster strikes on last-second drive vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season

The Utah Jazz are one of the most notable overachieving teams of the 2022-23 NBA campaign. Many thought the team would be tanking for generational prospect Victor Wembanyama this season. Instead, the Jazz are winning games. At 18-16, the squad owns the eighth-best record in the Western Conference. One of the reasons for Utah’s surprising […] The post Jordan Clarkson eyeing major move for future amid Utah’s surprising season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA

New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum knows talent when he sees it. The veteran recently dropped a truth bomb on teammate and young superstar Zion Williamson, per Andscape. “You’re starting to see Zion unleashed. I’m not going to say it’s his best form because he’s 22, he’s going to get better. But this is […] The post Pelicans’ CJ McCollum issues scary Zion Williamson warning to rest of NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley slaps Suns with harsh judgment after Deandre Ayton-Monty Williams incident

The Phoenix Suns appeared to have righted the ship after an embarrassing playoff exit last season. They entered their Tuesday night clash against the Washington Wizards with a solid 19-12 record, remaining as one of the best teams in the Western Conference. However, Deandre Ayton and Monty Williams, after a shaky offseason in their relationship, had a heated argument on the bench, being a reason for much concern. And Charles Barkley let them hear it.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

